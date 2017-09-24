St.Mary's advance to county intermediate hurling final with nine point win

St.Mary's ---------------- 1.20

Moyne/Templetuohy ------0.14

St.Mary's are just one step away from a coveted return to senior hurling status after overcoming the spirited challenge of Moyne/Templetuohy in the county intermediate hurling semi final at Boherlahan this afternoon.

The town of Clonmel is on the brink of having a senior hurling club again with St.Mary's booking their place in the county intermediate final against Gortnahoe with a nine point victory over Moyne/Templetuohy.

While St.Mary's started the brighter and sharper of the two teams,picking off some excellent points to make the most of the superb work of Richie Gunne and the industrious midfield duo of Ross and Jamie Peters, Moyne were difficult to shake offand were kept in the game through four Diarmuid fogarty frees in the first half.

With only three points between the teams St.Mary's had to rely on a stunning goal from county player Seamus Kennedy with ten minutes remaining to put some distance between the teams.

St.Mary's,despite playing some quality hurling with quick passing, quality delivery of ball into the dangerous Gearoid Buckley,Sean Kennedy,Darren Cass and Dean Walsh and excellent defending from Liam Ryan,Sammy Ryan,Joe Gunne and Kyle Peters,were never in a comfortable position until Kennedy struck for goal.

Gearoid Buckley floated a sideline into the danger area and Seamus Kennedy rose higher than anybody else to win possession before turning and shooting low tothe net to give St.Mary's a six point lead.

St.Mary's never looked like losing their commanding position and went on to finish the game i n s ome style outscoring their opponents by five points to two in the closing ten minutes.

It was a deserved victory for manager Michael Ryan(pictured below) and St.Mary's who upped their game from the display against Kilsheelan the week before.

They could haveput themselves in a more comfortable position much earlier inthe game.Their bright start deserved a goal and Dean Walsh neverly delivered.He did everything right in judging the flight of the diagonal deilvery and connected sweetly forcing an outstanding save from Paul Maher on the Moyne/Templetuohy goal.

Had Walsh's effort hit the net St.Mary's wouldhave taken a six point lead but great credit is due to Moyne for managing to stay in the game at a point when they were struggling in many areas of the field.

It took some time for St.Mary's to make their dominance count on the scoreboard and when Seamus Kennedy pounced for the crucial score of the game with ten minutes left St.Mary's were well on their way.

St.Mary's

Shane O Neill,Paul Nolan,Kyle Peters,Joe Gunne,Liam Ryan,Ross Peters,Sammy Ryan,Richie Gunne,Jamie Peters,Jason Lonergan,Gearoid Buckley,Seamus Kennedy,Dean Walsh,Darren Cass,Sean Kennedy

Subs- Gavin Ryan for Dean Walsh

Matt Barlow for Gearoid Buckley

Stephen Buckley for Darren Cass

Scorers-

Seamus Kennedy 1.51f1s,Sean Kennedy 0-5,4f's,Gearoid Buckley 0.3,1f,Jason Lonergan 0.2,Darren Cass,Gavin Ryan,Richie Gunne,Dean Walsh and Liam Ryan all 0.1 each.

Moyne/Templetuohy

Paul Maher,Joe Grady,Liam Butler,Eoin Ryan,Robert Larkin,Pierce Meade,NialRussell,Donnacha Dunne,Tomas Hassett,Tom Meade,Tomas Hamill,Jason Bergin,Diarmuid Leahy,Diarmuid Fogarty,John Hassett

Subs:

John Coughlan for Eoin Ryan,MartinKelly for JohnHassett,Denis Kelly for Donnacha Dunne

Scorers-Diarmuid Fogarty 0.8,7f's,Tomas Hammill 0.3,Donnacha Dunne NiallRusselland Jason Bergin all0.1 each.