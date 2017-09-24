Moyle Rovers cruise into County SFC last four with big display from Liam Boland

Moyle Rovers served notice that they are genuine title contenders with a comprehensive 1-19 to 0-9 win over Ballyporeen in the County SFC quarter final at Cahir on Sunday evening.

Granted the strength of the opposition has to be considered when assessing Rovers' championship credentials but they showed enough over the hour to suggest that they might go all the way.

A total of 1-19 is an impressive score and it could have been even greater but for some wayward shooting at the end of some fine build up play - that will be a concern for the backroom team when they face strong opposition.

But no blame could be attached to Liam Boland who was the star forward on show with 1-8 to his name from play and placed balls.

Some of his point scoring was outstanding as he led the line in style.

His goal came from a penalty in the 17th minute to put Moyle into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead. A blistering attack involving Aidan McGrath, Luke Boland, Stephen Quirke and Luke Boland again saw a foul in the square and Liam Boland shot home past Danny Barrett.

He took another penalty in the second half but blasted over for a point.

Also impressive for the Rovers attack was Sean Carey and he was razor sharp in a flowing attack.

Ballyporeen battled gamely but lacked anything like the same threat upfront. Two points in the first half, both from Darragh Lyons, was a meagre return and although they improved in the second, with county man Conor Sweeney becoming more influential, they never threatened the Rovers dominance.

Three points from Liam Boland and one from Stephen Quirke had Rovers four up in twelve minutes. A great run from Anthony Crotty set Darragh Lyons up for his first point for Bally' but it was just brief interruption to Rovers' dominance.

Sean Carey took a quick pass from Diarmuid Foley to get Rovers going again and Boland's goal really put the game beyond Ballyporeen.

Sean Carey hit two points in thirty second before Lyons kicked his second for Ballyporeen but the half ended as it had begun with Liam Boland points, one from a free and a superb long range effort from play, to leave it 1-9 to 0-2 at the break.

Two pointed frees from Conor Sweeney in the first four minutes of the second half suggested a mini revival as they took the game to the Powerstown-Lisronagh side but they failed to maintain the effort.

At the other end Eoin Kearney was blackcarded for a block on sub Shane Foley in the square and Liam Boland pointed the penalty and two minutes later Foley kicked a great point from a Ross Mulcahy pass. Darragh Lyons kicked his third point for Ballyporeen nine minutes in but again Rovers came back with points from Carey and Aidan McGrath to make 1-13 to 0-5 eleven minutes into the half.

By now the game had lost its intensity, even with so much time to go, and it was pretty much tit for tat for the remainder of the contest with Conor Sweeney kicking four points and Craig Condon (2), Brian Mulvihill, Shane Foley and Liam Boland (2) completing the Rovers' scoring as the the winners emptied their bench.

Job done for Moyle Rovers with the minimum of fuss and at their best they could be a match for anyone in the quest for county honours.