Clonmel Og win South Tipperary intermediate football title in some style

The eight point winning margin in no way flattered Clonmel Óg who were full value for the win as they captured the Clonmel Credit Union South Intermediate football title at Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday last, 1-14 to 0-9.

In a solid display, Clonmel Óg dominated for long periods but despite this Fr Sheehy’s were still in the game until the final minutes.

Fr Sheehy’s began brightly and led through a Sean Flynn point in the second minute. However this would be the Clogheen side’s only score until their captain pointed again in the 30th minute.

It took Clonmel Óg nine minutes to register their first point as Johnny Cagney converted a free. By now though Clonmel Óg had settled into the game and were winning in many areas of the field.

The midfield pairing of Cagney and Graham Quinn were leading the charge and their influence on proceedings was crucial. In the 10th minute Chris O’Gorman landed a monster point for Clonmel Óg to take the lead. O’Gorman would register three further long range points during the course of the game.

Clonmel Óg completely dominated the exchanges and had opened a four point lead by the 20th minute.

The Clonmel Og team pictured with the cup.

Tom Conway at centre back for Fr Sheehy’s was impressive but he was unable to stem the tide.

Goal chances did come for Clonmel Óg in the final ten minutes of the half. Indecision and a scrambled clearance denied them as they threatened to kill the game before the break.

Conor Arrigan and John Bates pointed late for Óg before Sean Flynn had his and Fr Sheehy’s second point to go to the interval with a five point cushion.

Points from Conor and Arron Arrigan and a point from the boot of Gino Lonergan extended Clonmel Óg’s lead to eight points just five minutes after the break.

It looked as though we may be in for something of a rout but Fr Sheehy’s battled bravely and delivered a really good second half.

Robbie O’Brien and Colin English launched the Fr Sheehy’s comeback with points in the 9th and 13th minutes and although Chris O’Gorman responded for Clonmel Óg, their lead was cut to four points with eight minutes remaining.

As Fr Sheehy’s pushed forward, gaps were left at the back and Conor Arrigan exploited this to point in the 23rd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Johnny Cagney converted a late penalty after Conor Arrigan was hauled down in the square four minutes from time.

Clonmel Óg were very impressive and the result was rarely in doubt. Darragh Kearney, Colin O'Mahoney, Graham Quinn Conor Arrigan and Chris O’Gorman were some of their best but the man of the match was Johnny Cagney who controlled proceedings in the middle of the field.

They will enter the county championship confidently after this performance as they seek to return to the senior ranks.

Fr Sheehy’s will rue what was a very poor first half.

The concession of early points in the 2nd half left just too much to do and although they battled they never really threatened to win. Tom Conway was their stand out performer but Sean Flynn, Robbie O’Brien and Ben Hyland all contributed well.

Clonmel Óg: Martin Boland, Aidan Fox, Darragh Kearney (Capt), Craig Hartnett, Noel Walsh, Colin O’Mahoney, John Bates, Johnny Cagney, Graham Quinn, Kieran McGrath, Karl Kearney, Chris O’Gorman, Conor Arrigan, Arron Arrigan, Gino Lonergan. Subs Used: Eoin Fallon, Darren Blanche.

Fr Sheehy’s: Richie McGrath, Kieran King, Tom Conway, Paddy Moran, Pa Ryan, Ben Hyland, Nathan O’Brien, Pat Mulcahy, Robbie O’Brien, Thomas Quirke, Sean Flynn (Capt) Colin English, Adrian O’Brien, Brian Hyland, Liam O’Connor. Sub Used: Cormac Flynn.