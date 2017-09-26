Clerihan junior footballers win club's first adult title in fifty one years

Clerihan won their first adult football title since 1966 when beating neighbours and holders Moyle Rovers in the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary JFC 'B' final at Clonmel on Sunday, 1-15 to 0-9.

Their first title was as far back as 1943.

They won with a fine display of football in a very sporting encounter. It was a great team performance but there were superb individual displays from Jack Kennedy with 1-1 and Alan O'Donnell with 0-11.

The game was very evenly contested for 40 minutes before Clerihan pulled away with fitness and finishing proving decisive.

Moyle Rovers raced into a three points lead with two points from Eoin Morrissey and one from the boot of Aaron Kelly in the first quarter to lead 0-3 to no score. The game really came to life after that with Clerihan scoring two points within a minute, both from frees by Alan O'Donnell.

There followed an exchange of points between Anthony Burke for Rovers and Clerihan's Alan O'Donnell but with Clerihan piling on the pressure they scored the next two points from play by Robert Dower and O'Donnell to go into the lead for the first time 0-5 to 0-4 after 22 minutes.

Moyle Rovers then got a free and when Philip Ryan scored we were level for the second time 0-5 each.

The Clerihan team pictured with the cup following their historic win.

Rovers edged in front when Eoin Morrissey pointed after a great run from defence but within a minute Clerihan were level for the third time when Rhys McMurrow pointed after an excellent move.

Before the break Clerihan edged back in front when O'Donnell pointed from close range to leave the score at the interval Clerihan 0-7 Moyle Rovers 0-6.

Clerihan resumed with two subs - Eoin Power for Don Kennedy and Dean McMurrow for Eoin O Dwyer.

In the first six minutes Alan O'Donnell kicked three points and Moyle Rovers replied with two by Liam Carey to leave the game nicely poised at Clerihan 0-10 Moyle Rovers 0-8.

When Clerihan stretched the lead to three after an excellent point from Jack Kennedy, things just started to get a small bit out of hand resulting in a tackle that saw Clerihan's Sean Maher Clerihan black carded.

Moyle Rovers rang the changes to try and stop the tide with Barry Whelan and Liam Redmond coming on but it was Clerihan who added on two points during this time from Conor Horan and Alan O'Donnell after a 50m chase to go Clerihan 0-13 Moyle Rovers 0-8 at the end of the third quarter.

Try as they may Moyle Rovers could not stem the tide in the final quarter, introducing Liam Relihan and Jimmy Dunne to no avail, while Clerihan added 1-2 with the goal in the final minute from the boot of Jack Kennedy and two frees from O'Donnell to a sole reply from Moyle Rovers, a point from a free by Philip Ryan.

Best for Clerihan were Alan O'Donnell, Jack Kennedy, Willie Kelly and Robert Dower while for Moyle Rovers, Liam Cronin, Eoin Morrissey, Anthony Burke, Liam Carey and Aaron Kelly did well.

Clerihan - Kevin Murray, Don Kennedy, Andrew O'Donnell, Dan Walsh, Eoin O'Dwyer, Willie Kelly, Captain; James Butler, Robert Dower 0-1, Andrew Hill, Conor Horan 0-1, Jack Kennedy 1-1, Aiden Flannery, Rhys McMurrow 0-1, Sean Maher, Alan O'Donnell 0-11 (4F). Subs Used Eoin Power, Dean McMurrow, David O'Brien.

Moyle Rovers - Colm McKeown, Kevin Dempsey, Michael Mulcahy, Emmett Fahey, Conor Bates, Eoin Morrissey 0-3, Robbie English 0-1, Aaron O'Connor, Eoin O'Connor, Nathan Croke, Liam Cronin, Aaron Kelly 0-1, Liam Carey 0-2, Anthony Burke 0-1, Philip Ryan 0-1 F. Subs Used - Barry Whelan, Liam Redmond, Liam Relihan, Jimmy Dunne,

Referee - Willie Barrett (Ardfinnan)