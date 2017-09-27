Ballingarry make it five-in-a-row titles in South Tipperary junior 'A' football

Ballingarry created history in winning the Fr John Egan Cup for five years in a row as Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Junior A Football Champions with a very easy win over Ballylooby/Castlegrace, 3-11 to 0-5.

It was all one way traffic with the Ballingarry men leading 1-8 to no score at the break.

Both finalists now go forward to the county series where they will meet North Tipp opposition.

Ballingarry played with the wind in the first half and laid down the foundation with a penalty in the second minute when Gerry Fitzgerald was brought down. Dylan Walsh took the kick and he made no mistake in shooting past Raymond Fitzgerald.

Walsh had 1-2 on the board before the end of the first quarter, an excellent point from play after he received a long ball from midfield that deceived the back line, and the other a point from a free.

Ballylooby found it very difficult to kick against the wind with two of their attempts dropping into the goalie's hands and two others hitting the cross bar and coming back into play.

The Ballingarry team with the cup after completing the drive-for-five.

In the second quarter with Ballingarry scored four points, two from frees by Adrian Cleere, and one each from play from Eamon Tuohy and the lively Gerry Fitzgerald before the rain came and conditions changed.

Adrian Cleere added another point from play while Ian Ivors, who was controlling everything around the middle, got a fine point from play to leave the score 1-8 to no score ahead at the break.

After the break the wind seemed to ease a little but the rain continued. Ballylooby were first of the mark with a point after 33 minutes when Martin Bourke took a 40m free off the ground and hit the ball straight between the posts.

Within a minute Ballingarry were awarded a free on the 30m with Adrian Cleere kicking a point. When Ballylooby got their game together they had a spell of eight minutes when they picked off 0-4 without a reply - an excellent 45 from the boot of Martin Bourke and points from play from Danny Morgan (2) and Barry Cooney

Spectators thought they had a game on their hands but that was the only challenge that Ballylooby/Castlegrace put up as Ballingarry crashed back into dominance with a goal from Gerry Fitzgerald, and when Adrian Cleere pointed a free and with Dylan Walsh adding a point from play the game was very much over as a contest.

The final nail in the coffin was a goal from Ger Fennelly.

Best for Ballingarry were David Cashin in goal, captain Paul Butler, Jack Fennely, Ian Ivors, Gerry Fitzgerald, Adrian Cleere, and man of the match Dylan Walsh.

For a gallant Ballylooby/ Castlegrace those that caught the eye were Luke Murphy, Danny Morgan, Miceal Murphy and Martin Bourke.

Ballingarry - David Cashin, John Walsh, Eamon Cahill, Seanie Cahill, Paul Butler, Jack Fennelly, Ger Fennely 1-0, Dickie Norton, Ian Ivors 0-1, Keith Cleere, Adrian Cleere 0-5 F, Gerry Fitzgerald 1-1, Eamon Tuohy 0-1, Dylan Walsh 1-3(1-1F), Shane Fitzgerald.

Ballylooby-Castlegrace - Raymond Fitzgerald, James Morgan, Colm Flynn, Brendan Walsh, David O Halloran, Luke Murphy, Brian O Donnell, Danny Morgan 0-2, Pierce Murphy, Ronan Dwyer, Micheal Murphy, David Fox, Paddy Kenneally, Martin Bourke 0-2 (45,F) Barry Cooney 0-1. Subs Willie Dunne, Shane Flannery,

Referee Jason Lyons (Killenaule)