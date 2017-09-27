FAI Junior Cup - Tipperary clubs in second round action on Sunday

Tipp's top clubs are in FAI Junior Cup action on Sunday.

It's cup action all the way  in Tipperary Junior Soccer on Sunday with the second round of the FAI Junior Cup that involves teams from both leagues in the county.

Former winners Clonmel Town and St. Michael's are both on the road - Town travel north to Borrisokane with St. Michael's heading to play Slieveardagh United.

Former semi-finalists Clonmel Celtic host Moyglass United.

The full draw is -

Sunday 1st October 

FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round - Tipperary North & South

Galbally AFC v Rearcross FC, 12pm J Walsh 

Ardcroney FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm 

Ballymackey FC v Nenagh Celtic, 

Thurles Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm 

Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United, 12pm M Coady 

Suirside FC v Two Mile Borris / St Kevins FC, 3pm P Ivors 

Portumna Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm 

Burncourt Celtic v Old Bridge FC, 3pm M Teehan 

Donohill & District FC v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm J Hadnett 

Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town FC, 12pm J Teehan 

Cahir Park FC v Peake Villa FC, 3pm J Maguire 

Borroway Rovers v St. Nicholas FC, 3pm 

Cloughjordan FC v Clodiagh Rangers, 

BT Harps FC v Glengoole United, 3pm 

Kilmanahan United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm M Jordan 

Lough Derg FC v Killavilla United, 

Borrisokane FC v Clonmel Town, 3pm 

Moneygall FC v Mullinahone FC, 3pm 

Vee Rovers v Cullen Lattin FC, 3pm G Ward 

Sliveardagh United v St. Michaels FC, 12pm N Coughlan