FAI Junior Cup - Tipperary clubs in second round action on Sunday

It's cup action all the way in Tipperary Junior Soccer on Sunday with the second round of the FAI Junior Cup that involves teams from both leagues in the county.

Former winners Clonmel Town and St. Michael's are both on the road - Town travel north to Borrisokane with St. Michael's heading to play Slieveardagh United.

Former semi-finalists Clonmel Celtic host Moyglass United.

The full draw is -

Sunday 1st October

FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round - Tipperary North & South

Galbally AFC v Rearcross FC, 12pm J Walsh

Ardcroney FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm

Ballymackey FC v Nenagh Celtic,

Thurles Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm

Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United, 12pm M Coady

Suirside FC v Two Mile Borris / St Kevins FC, 3pm P Ivors

Portumna Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm

Burncourt Celtic v Old Bridge FC, 3pm M Teehan

Donohill & District FC v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm J Hadnett

Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town FC, 12pm J Teehan

Cahir Park FC v Peake Villa FC, 3pm J Maguire

Borroway Rovers v St. Nicholas FC, 3pm

Cloughjordan FC v Clodiagh Rangers,

BT Harps FC v Glengoole United, 3pm

Kilmanahan United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm M Jordan

Lough Derg FC v Killavilla United,

Borrisokane FC v Clonmel Town, 3pm

Moneygall FC v Mullinahone FC, 3pm

Vee Rovers v Cullen Lattin FC, 3pm G Ward

Sliveardagh United v St. Michaels FC, 12pm N Coughlan