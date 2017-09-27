FAI Junior Cup - Tipperary clubs in second round action on Sunday
Tipp's top clubs are in FAI Junior Cup action on Sunday.
It's cup action all the way in Tipperary Junior Soccer on Sunday with the second round of the FAI Junior Cup that involves teams from both leagues in the county.
Former winners Clonmel Town and St. Michael's are both on the road - Town travel north to Borrisokane with St. Michael's heading to play Slieveardagh United.
Former semi-finalists Clonmel Celtic host Moyglass United.
The full draw is -
Sunday 1st October
FAI Junior Cup 2nd Round - Tipperary North & South
Galbally AFC v Rearcross FC, 12pm J Walsh
Ardcroney FC v Tipperary Town FC, 3pm
Ballymackey FC v Nenagh Celtic,
Thurles Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm
Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United, 12pm M Coady
Suirside FC v Two Mile Borris / St Kevins FC, 3pm P Ivors
Portumna Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm
Burncourt Celtic v Old Bridge FC, 3pm M Teehan
Donohill & District FC v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm J Hadnett
Rosegreen Rangers v Cashel Town FC, 12pm J Teehan
Cahir Park FC v Peake Villa FC, 3pm J Maguire
Borroway Rovers v St. Nicholas FC, 3pm
Cloughjordan FC v Clodiagh Rangers,
BT Harps FC v Glengoole United, 3pm
Kilmanahan United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm M Jordan
Lough Derg FC v Killavilla United,
Borrisokane FC v Clonmel Town, 3pm
Moneygall FC v Mullinahone FC, 3pm
Vee Rovers v Cullen Lattin FC, 3pm G Ward
Sliveardagh United v St. Michaels FC, 12pm N Coughlan
