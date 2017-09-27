Tipperary SFC semi-finals top bill in huge club championship programme this weekend

There's a huge fixture list of County GAA games in Tipperary over the coming days and weekend.

Topping the bill are the County SFC semi-finals, champions Loughmore-Castleiney against the winners of Wednesday night's quarter final between Clonmel Commercial and Arravale Rovers, in Cashel on Sunday, and Moyle Rovers against Killenaule in Cahir on Sunday.

There's also Minor A and B hurling, Junior A football, Intermediate football and senior football relegation play-offs.

The full progamme is -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

CLCG Béal Átha Póirín 20:00, Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers (ET). Referee: John Butler

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final

Gortnahoe 13:00, Moyne T/Thurles Gaels V Anner Gaels (ET)

County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Templemore 16:00, Roscrea V Cashel King Cormacs (ET)

Golden 16:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Moyle Rovers (ET)

County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final

Dolla 16:00, Borrisokane V Clonoulty/Rossmore (ET)

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Borrisoleigh 16:00, Rockwell Rovers V Kildangan (ET)

County Junior (A) Football Championship Quarter Finals

Newport 16:00, Portroe V Sean Treacys (ET)

Fethard GAA Park 16:00, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Ballylooby/C'grace (ET)

Holycross 16:00, Ballingarry V Loughmore-Castleiney (ET)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

County Senior Football Relegation

Round 1

Clonoulty 12:00, Drom-Inch V Cahir

Monroe 12:00, Fethard V Ardfinnan

County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals

Leahy Park Cashel 14:00, Loughmore-Castleiney V Clonmel Commercials or Arravale Rovers (ET)

Cahir 14:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers

(ET)

County Junior (A) Football Championship Quarter Final

Kilcommon 12:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Burgess (ET)

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals

Templederry 14:00, Borrisokane V Clonoulty/Rossmore (ET)

New Inn 14:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Fr. Sheehy's (ET)

Boherlahan 14:00, Clonmel Óg V Moyne/Templetuohy (ET)