Tipperary SFC semi-finals top bill in huge club championship programme this weekend
Sunday's SFC semi-final could be another clash between Loughmore-Castleiney and Commercials.
There's a huge fixture list of County GAA games in Tipperary over the coming days and weekend.
Topping the bill are the County SFC semi-finals, champions Loughmore-Castleiney against the winners of Wednesday night's quarter final between Clonmel Commercial and Arravale Rovers, in Cashel on Sunday, and Moyle Rovers against Killenaule in Cahir on Sunday.
There's also Minor A and B hurling, Junior A football, Intermediate football and senior football relegation play-offs.
The full progamme is -
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
CLCG Béal Átha Póirín 20:00, Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers (ET). Referee: John Butler
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final
Gortnahoe 13:00, Moyne T/Thurles Gaels V Anner Gaels (ET)
County Minor (A) Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Templemore 16:00, Roscrea V Cashel King Cormacs (ET)
Golden 16:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Moyle Rovers (ET)
County Minor (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final
Dolla 16:00, Borrisokane V Clonoulty/Rossmore (ET)
County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Borrisoleigh 16:00, Rockwell Rovers V Kildangan (ET)
County Junior (A) Football Championship Quarter Finals
Newport 16:00, Portroe V Sean Treacys (ET)
Fethard GAA Park 16:00, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Ballylooby/C'grace (ET)
Holycross 16:00, Ballingarry V Loughmore-Castleiney (ET)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1
County Senior Football Relegation
Round 1
Clonoulty 12:00, Drom-Inch V Cahir
Monroe 12:00, Fethard V Ardfinnan
County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals
Leahy Park Cashel 14:00, Loughmore-Castleiney V Clonmel Commercials or Arravale Rovers (ET)
Cahir 14:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers
(ET)
County Junior (A) Football Championship Quarter Final
Kilcommon 12:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Burgess (ET)
County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals
Templederry 14:00, Borrisokane V Clonoulty/Rossmore (ET)
New Inn 14:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Fr. Sheehy's (ET)
Boherlahan 14:00, Clonmel Óg V Moyne/Templetuohy (ET)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on