Clonmel Commercials survive major shock as Arravale Rovers push them all the way

County Tipperary Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS 0-10 :: 0-9 ARRAVALE ROVERS

Bookmakers favourites to win the County Senior Football Championship, Clonmel Commercials’ hopes of the county crown in 2017 remain alive but only after surviving a huge scare from Arravale Rovers at Dr. Morris Park in Thurles this evening.

Under floodlights and on a very soft pitch, Charlie McGeever’s side dug deepest to eventually wear down the bravest of challenges from the West Tipperary men, and were mightily relieved at the final whistle. The victory sets up a hugely exciting county semi-final on Sunday next when Commercials will be pitted against three-in-a-row seeking Loughmore/Castleiney at 2 pm in Cashel. On this performance tonight, the Clonmel side will need to improve if they are to have a chance of dethroning the Mid Tipperary side.

In an exciting and enjoyable game throughout considering the conditions after a day of torrential rain both sides served up some good football. There was little or nothing separating the sides all through, and four times in the opening half parity prevailed, before the sides went in at the break at 0-5 each.

Midway through the second period it was 0-7 apiece and anyone’s game, but perhaps in the final quarter the experience and strength in depth of the Munster champions of 2014 came to the fore to hold off the heroics of Graham Lonergan’s side. Commercials were clinging on for dear life at the end but were still just about deserving winners; Arravale in defeat though, had won a lot of admirers in a game that was played in the proper competitive spirt of sport. Credit to both teams.

After a Bryan Lowry free opened the scoring with a free in the second minute, Commercials took the upper hand over the next 10, rattling off three fine points with two from the recently returned Michael Quinlivan and another from Shane Flynn after a strong run by Ian Fahey through the middle.

But Commercials were not going to have it their own way and after Mikey O'Dwyer was taken down James Hogan kicked the first of his four points with a 40 metre free. Then in a move started by the outstanding Paddy Dalton, Bryan Lowry levelled matters for the second time in the 16th minute.

Jack Kennedy latched on to a fisted clearance to edge Commercials ahead before Chilly Hogan responded with a super effort from 40 metres to make it 0-4 after 21 minutes of play.

Arravale got their noses in front for the second time two minutes before the break when Bryan Lowry won a free which he converted himself. The West side suffered a big blow on the stroke of half-time when full-back Ciarán Lowry hauled down All-Star Michael Quinlivan for a black card and Jack Kennedy pointed the resultant free to send the sides to the dressingrooms all square.

The tireless Jason Lonergan was the workhorse for the first score of the second half when setting up Jack Kennedy to fire over from 35 metres out but it was matched soon afterward by a brilliant point from Paddy Dalton who sold his marker a sweet dummy before planted the ball over the bar with the outside of the boot.

Rovers hit the front for the third time soon afterwards when Hogan slotted over another free, this time Conor McManus forcing the Commercials defence to foul. But the sides were soon level for the sixth time in a toe-for-toe combat when Kennedy once more pointed a free.

Eoin Fitzgerald, just on the field, finished off a move up the left win, the former Fethard player edging Commercials into the lead that they would never relinquish; and it was 0-9 to 0-7 when Jason Lonergan tapped over a free won by MQ's run at heart of the Rovers rearguard.

Six minutes from time another James Hogan free (his third of the game) had it back to the minimum; but Eoin Fitzgerald combined with the strong running Kevin Fahey a minute later, with the wing-back keeping up his proud strike rate in most games as an attacking defender.

With time hitting the 60th minute Niall Donovan hit over a monster free off the floor from outside 50 metres leaving just the minimum between the sides.

But Commercials bossed the remaining four minutes of added time to book their place in their last four.

Jack Kennedy at midfield put in a huge performance for the winners, Jason Lonergan, Kevin Fahey, Michael Quinlivan, Danny Madigan, Eoin Fitzgerald and Kevin Harney all played their parts too in this hard-fought team victory.

For Arravale it was a hugely disappointing way to exit the championship but they can take heart from the manner in which they put it up hot favourites beforehand. It was a determined and gritty performance from Arravale with numerous excellent performances. In defence Pearse Richardson, Niall Fitzgerald and Darren Lowry held their own. Paddy Dalton was everywhere it seemed with a non-stop performance. Niall Donovan and Kenny Hayes matched the highly rated Commercials in this department. Captain Shane Leahy, James Hogan, Bryan Lowry and Mikey O'Dwyer were the pick of the attack. They can hold their heads high even in this defeat.

Teams:

Clonmel Commercials: Michael O’Reilly, Jamie Peters, Liam Ryan, Luke Moore, Kevin Fahey (0-1), Danny Madigan, Kevin Harney, Seamus Kennedy, Jack Kennedy (0-4, 0-2F), Richie Carroll, Jason Lonergan (0-1F), Pauric Looram, Ryan Lambe, Michael Quinlivan (0-2), Shane Flynn (0-1).

Subs: Alan Lonergan for Lambe (HT); Ross Peters for Moore (HT); Eoin Fitzgerald (0-1) for Flynn (42); Richie Gunne for Carroll (50).

Arravale Rovers: Timmy Dalton, Pearse Richardson, Ciarán Lowry, Niall Fitzgerald, Paddy Dalton (0-1), Darren Lowry, Ted Lowry, Niall Donovan (0-1F), Kenny Hayes, James Hogan (0-4, 0-3F), Shane Leahy (Capt), Matthew Moroney, Bryan Lowry (0-3, 0-2F), Conor McManus, Mikey O’Dwyer.

Subs: Cian Ryan for C. Lowry (black card, 30); Tony Byrnes for T. Lowry (40); Stevie Quinn for McManus (42); Donagh Leahy for P. Dalton (inj, 56).

Referee: John Butler (Upperchurch/Drombane).

More to follow