Tipperary powerlifter Deirdre Fenlon's remarkable title treble

A Clonmel woman has secured a unique treble in a matter of months, taking a national English title, a British title and a Commonwealth title in the sport of powerlifting.

Deirdre Fenlon, daughter of Jimmy and Maura from Ballingarrane, completed the spectacular treble in South Africa earlier this month when she secured a Commonwealth title while representing England.

Her achievement is all the more impressive, taking into consideration the short period of time that Deirdre is competing in the sport, just two and-a-half years.

Deirdre, a past pupil of the Presentation primary school and the Loreto, lives in Birmingham, where she works as a teacher.

“I did a bit of CrossFit in Clonmel before I went to England", says Deirdre.

"I joined a gym called MSC Performance in Birmingham and started to take it seriously two and-a-half years ago when I started to compete” she says.

The Clonmel woman won the English title in May and followed that up in July when she won the British title when she did a 208kg British record deadlift.

Because of her success she was asked to represent England in the Commonwealth Games that took place in South Africa, where she won the International Powerlifting Federation under 84 kilos category.

“I won the English and British titles as an individual representing the MSC gym, where I train, and then I was asked to represent England in the Commonwealth competition”, says Deirdre.

“It has been a very busy time. It was a great experience and I was delighted to win the titles.

It has been an exhausting few months”, says Deirdre, who moved from Clonmel to Birmingham to train to be a teacher five years ago.