Tipperary ladies football - Sliabh na mBan win under 12 'A' title in style

Ardfinnan hosted the final of the U12A ladies county football championship between Fethard and Sliabh na mBan with Sliabh na mBan proving best on the day.

These rivals had met several times over the past couple of years, with very little to separate them on each occasion.

With almost their first attack, Sliabh na mBan open their account. Midfielder Keelan Hanrahan cut through the Fethard attack and rattled the net to raise a green flag. Fethard never panicked though and chipped away at the lead with some fine points. As expected, there was next to nothing between these teams, and they went score for score for a while.

Defences were on top in the first half, with neither side willing to allow any easy scores. This meant that each score was hard earned and deserved, with impressive team play all round. A penalty for Fethard just before half time was calmly slotted into the corner of the net, despite Sarah O Leary's best efforts. This gave Fethard a 2 point lead at the break.

The successful Sliabh na mBan team with the cup.

The second half opened up more, with the defenders understandably tiring. A goal from Fethard was cancelled out by a great effort from Sarah O'Shea. Sliabh na mBan took a one point lead coming up to full time and were hanging on. Well into injury time Fethard had their chance to snatch the win, but were heartbroken to see their last gasp shot hit the post and trail wide.

When accepting the cup from Biddy Ryan (Chairperson Tipperary LGFA), Sliabh na mBan captain Leah Murphy thanked the entire panel, their mentors and a gallant Fethard team who pushed them all the way.

For the new county A champions, Eabha Murphy was a rock at full back. Nora Martin and Chloe Kelly in the half back line broke up attacks and raided forward at every opportunity. Midfielders Keelan Hanrahan and Emma Roche worked very well together. Leah Murphy covered every blade of grass, and put her body on the line several times. In the half forward line Leah Roche and Sarah O'Shea caused problems for Fethard with their speed and trickery. Full forward Anna Comerford kept Fethards best defender Eabha Ryan quiet.

Sliabh na mBan panel: Sarah O'Leary, Sophie Brunnock, Eahba Murphy, Annie Mai Walsh, Kayleigh Ryan, Nora Martin, Chloe Kelly, Keelan Hanrahan, Emma Roche, Leah Roche, Leah Murphy, Sarah O'Shea, Grace Landy, Anna Comerford, Caoilfhionn Conway, Esme Millea, Ava Meaney , Anna Mai Morrissey, Anna Coady, Roise O'Reilly, Ruby Conway, Elizabeth Walsh, Alisha Brennan, Kelly Fitzgibbon, Tamzin Foley.