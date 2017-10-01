Clonmel Commercials dethrone Loughmore with powerful second half performance

County Tipperary Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS 1-9 :: 1-6 LOUGHMORE/CASTLEINEY

Clonmel Commercials took one giant step towards regaining the County Senior Football title when dethroning Loughmore/Castleiney at Leahy Park, Cashel this afternoon.

After being rocked by a fourth minute goal by Loughmore’s Noel McGrath – against a strong wind – Commercials gave themselves an even steeper mountain to climb than they would have wished for. By half-time they were back to level pegging at 0-5 to 1-2 and wouldn’t take the lead for the first time until a Michael Quinlivan point at the three-quarter hour mark.

They soon found themselves behind again at 0-7 to 1-5 as the champions determinedly fought back, but Clonmel Commercials produced the game changing moment in the 48th minute. A kick-out was brilliantly fielded in midfield by substitute Ian Fahey who was in turn fouled; Fahey, with great presence of mind, beckoned Michael Quinlivan to make a run out and quickly delivered the All-Star with a superb pass; Quinlivan then offloaded to Jason Lonergan and the lightning Lonergan buried the ball low and hard past Dominic Brennan to put the Munster champions of 2015 into the county final. Thereafter there was to be no denying Charlie McGeever’s side their win.

It sets up an unique pairing for the final in two weeks time where Clonmel Commercials will oppose Killenaule who recorded an extra-time win against Moyle Rovers. It is a result that should surprise few as in two recent South semi-final games those same sides drew after extra-time the first day in Ballyporeen under lights, before Moyle Rovers won the replay by a single point at Fethard. Today, it also went to extra-time before ‘The Robins’ made history.

MORE TO FOLLOW