Clonmel Og too strong for Moyne Templetuohy to reach county IFC semi-final

Clonmel Og followed up on their South final win last weekend with victory over Moyne Templetuohy in the County IFC quarter final at Boherlahan on Sunday, winning 1-10 to 0-8.

The Clonmel side were the more dominant throughout but the winning margin doesn't reflect the closeness of exchanges at time.

The margin was just three points, 0-10 to 0-7, entering injury time and Og were susecptible to a late Moyne goal to force the game to extra time. The Mid side upped the tempo in those closing stages and left the Clonmel side struggling to retain control.

But an injury time goal from sub Eoin Fallon settled nerves and copperfastened the win.

Fallon won possession from a Johnny Cagney ball in and although he failed to beat Moyne keeper Joe Leahy with his first attempt, he followed up to boot the ball to the net off the ground.

Moyle kept battling to the end but a late point from an Odhran Lloyd free was all they had to show for their efforts.

Both sides were wasteful in the early stages before Clonmel Og settled first and went into a 0-3 to no score lead after thirteen minutes. Cagney pointed a free for their first after eight minutes following a foul on John Bates; Colin O'Gorman pointed from the kickout; and Cagney pointed the third following a foul on the outstanding Conor Arrigan.

Arrigan picked up a head injury early in the game and returned to the field with his head bandaged but that didn't prevent him posing a huge threat to the Moyne defence, running at the backs at every opportunity.

The Mid men opened their scoring after eighteen minutes through Diarmuid Fogarty - remarkably the point was first flagged over by the umpire, then wide following a word with referee Philip Kelly, before the linesman told the referee that it was indeed a score.

The impressive Tom Meade added another within a minute and the margin was a single point. Two Cagney frees pushed the score out to 0-5 to 0-2 before a late Tomas Hassett point from a careless Clonmel Og clearance left two in it at the break.

Clonmel Og should have been further ahead for all their possession but they stepped up a gear early in the second half, Cagney pointing a free in four minutes following a foul on Bates, and then Conor Arrigan making it 0-7 to 0-3 a minute later when a high Cagney ball was knocked into his path by Aaron Arrigan.

A Tomas Hassett free reduced the margin but Clonmel Og looked to be well on their way to victory when points from Colin O'Mahoney and Cagney made it 0-9 to 0-4 after forty eight minutes. Cagney's point was the score of the game, a brilliant effort from distance.

But tremendous credit to Moyne for taking the game to Clonmel Og. Their attack had lacked penetration for much of the game but now swung into gear with some flowing football that left the Clonmel side struggling to stay in touch.

They tore through the Og defence and in the space of three minutes hit three points from Tom Meade, sub Odhran Lloyd and Meade again to make it 0-9 to 0-7 with five minutes to go.

But Clonmel Og stemmed the tide and were grateful for Fallon's goal to keep them in contention for a county title and a return to senior grade.

Clonmel Og - Martin Boland, Craig Cairns O'Shea, Darragh Kearney Craig Hartnett, Colin O'Mahoney 0-1; Noel Walsh, Kevin McGrath, Johnny Cagney 0-6, 0-4 frees; Graham Quinn, John Bates, Karl Kearney, Gino Lonergan, Conor Arrigan 0-1; Aaron Arrigan 0-1; Chris O'Gorman 0-1. Subs - Eoin Fallon 1-0 for O'Gorman; Darren Blanch for Bates; Marc Ahearne for Cairns O'Shea.

Moyne-Templetuohy - Joe Leahy, Eoin Gorman, David Lowe, Joe Grady, John Coughlan, John Hassett, Tomas Hassett 0-2, 0-1 free; Donncha Dunne, Donnagh Healy, Diarmuid Fogarty 0-1; Niall Russell, Pierse Meade, Tom Meade 0-3; Louis Everard, Jack Fogarty. Subs - Diarmuid Leahy Everard; Odhran Lloyd 0-2, 0-1 free for Fogarty.

Ref - Philip Kelly (Ballinahinch).