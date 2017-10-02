Historic day for Killenaule GAA club as they secure first ever appearance in a county football final

Killenaule ..................2.16

Moyle Rovers.............. 1.18

On a magnificent day for the Killenaule club their footballers secured their first ever appearance in a county football final after an absorbing duel that had to be settled in a period of extra time with the Robins holding out by a point.

It was an historic day for Killenaule, founded in 1885, to reach a county football final for the first time after digging deep to see off Moyle Rovers in a thrilling contest in Cahir.

"Outrageous,absolutely outrageous" said an exhausted Kieran Bergin at the final whistle when asked to put into words what he and his heroic colleagues had just achieved out on the field.

The players, drained after coming out on top in a titanic battle with Moyle Rovers were swarmed by jubiliant supporters basking in the glory of the occasion.

Killenaule can now look forward to taking on Clonmel Commercials in the football showpiece in two weeks time.

It was an incredible game packed with drama, superb scores and super saves but most of all it was the sheer grit of both teams who had to stage stirring comebacks during an epic contest that stood out.

It took a replay to separate the teams in recent weeks in the south championship and there was nothing between the teams again onSunday.

Killenaule, who looked out on their legs, at the final whistle after Moyle Rovers, who could have been nine points down but for a superb save from Ciaran Kenrick, staged a spirited comeback to force the game to extra time.

Four scores from the impressive Liam Boland,assisted by great work from David McGrath, and a brace from Shane Foley levelled the game for Moyle Rovers .Paudi Feehan scored only Killenaules third point of the second half but it looked like it would be just enough to get Killenaule over the line but in injury time Liam Boland popped up for Rovers again to force the game into the extra time .

At that point all the momentum seemed to be with Moyle Rovers but they wasted early chances hitting three wides before Killenaule , inspired by Declan Fanning and Kieran Bergin in midfield, went on to score five unanswered points to put themselves in a commanding position.

Liam Boland pointed another free but it still left Rovers four adrift aft half time of the extra time.Rovers pulled one back inthe second period before Killenaule goalie Matthew O'Donnell pulled off a remarkable point blank save from Stephen Quirke to deny Rovers an equaliser.

There was still time left and while MoyleRovers picked off two more points,two moreBoland frees, Rovers ran out of time and Killenaule held on for a famous one point victory.

It was hard to see such an outcome midway through the first half. Killenaule found themselves six points adrift after an early blitz from Rovers which saw Diarmuid Foley provide a sublime finish for a goal after receiving the perfect pass from Ross Mulcahy and Rovers added four points without reply from Killenaule to putRovers six up after just fourteen minutes.

Killenaule however responded in typical fashion showing great resilience and strength of character to turn a six point deficit into a five point advantage before the break.

Two goals from JohnO'Dwyer, one a penalty and the other a beautifully crafted goal after he somehow cleverly made himself favourite to collect a long DeclanFanning delivery before finishing to the net, brought Killenaule back into the game.

It was that tenacious attitude that also stood to Killenaule in extra time as they dug deep to get over the line on a memorable day for the club.

See full report in next weeks Nationalist.