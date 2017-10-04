Carrick on Suir cyclist takes top European race podium win

Carrick on Suir pro cyclist Sam Bennett has beaten some of the top names in the sport to take the win at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in photo-finish!

The one-day race in Germany, the “Sparkassen Münsterland Giro” took place yesterday (Tuesday, October 3), and ended with a hectic finale, where BORA – hansgrohe sprinter Sam Bennett took the win.

Sam was grateful and said in the finish, “It´s an amazing feeling to take the win, especially after this strong startlist here today! It was so close but I am so happy and want to thank my whole team for their great teamwork and work today!”

Sam Bennett on the first place podium position

The team worked hard, showed a great teamwork to keep the gap low and brought sprinter Sam Bennett in a good position on the last kilometres. In the end Sam Bennett, P. Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) and A. Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) crossed the line next to each other, the jury had to take a look on the photo-finish before the BORA – hansgrohe rider was announced as the winner.

The “Sparkassen Münsterland Giro,” in it’s 12th year, after started at midday near the city of Münster. The race covered 199km on a rolling course, which was earmarked for the sprinters in the peloton. The finish in the city centre of Münster had four fast laps before the winner could celebrate his victory.

A four – man breakaway escaped relatively early and built up a maximum gap of 4 minutes. The German squad BORA – hansgrohe stayed in the main bunch and rode for the Irish sprinter Sam Bennett, to bring him in the finale in a good position. After 90km of racing the four men still had a two-minute gap.

With 38km remaining, a duo attacked out of the breakaway and built a gap of one minute. BORA – hansgrohe riders Andreas Schillinger, Lukas Pöstlberger and Christoph Pfingsten worked hard and set the pace. With only 18km remaining, the peloton caught the duo and the expected bunch sprint was set up. BORA – hansgrohe brought their leader Sam Bennett in a good position for the finale.

As the race came on the finale lap the pace was high. The team brought Sam into an excellent position as the riders started also their lead-out trains. Sam started his sprint and crossed the line next to P. Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) and A. Greipel (Lotto-Soudal). It looked like all three crossed the finish in the same time. The jury needed some minutes to look through the photo-finish before the BORA – hansgrohe sprinter Sam Bennett was announced winner of this year’s Sparkassen Münsterland Giro ahead of P. Bauhaus (Team Sunweb).

Bennett took first place in a photo-finish

Sports director André Schulze was more than happy with Sam´s performance, “Our plan was today to wait for the finale. As we came into the city of Münster, our guys took control over the race and brought our sprinters in a good position. Schwarzi and Pösti did a good job for Sam. Pösti tried to attack on the Flamme Rouge but was caught 400m before the finish line. Matteo could go for himself today and try after a long time without races. He finished 6th which makes me really happy, he had some health problems the last weeks so I am happy to see him back on the road in a good shape. In the sprint Sam was just incredible. The team did a great job and Sam finished this great teamwork with a well-deserved victory. I am more than happy.”