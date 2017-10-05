Tipperary soccer - Munster Junior Cup action this weekend

After last weekend’s FAI Junior Cup action, the focus this weekend in Tipperary is on the Munsetr Junior Cup.

In first round action on Sunday, Clonmel Town travel to Bansha, Clonmel Celtic host Glengoole and St Michael’s welcome west Tipp neighbours St. Nicholas to Cooke Park.

Weekend Fixtures

Saturday 7th October

Munster Youth Cup 2nd Round

Mullinahone v Peake Villa, 2:30 P Keane

Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30 N Coughlan

Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round

Cahir Park B v Cahir Park A, 2:30pm M Teehan

Moyglass United v Clerihan, 2:30pm M Jordan

Cashel Town v St Nicholas/Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Teehan

Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Coady

Kilsheelan United v Mullinahone, 2:30pm B O Donoghue

Sunday 8th October

FAI U17 Cup

Villa (Wateford) v Clonmel Town, 2pm

Munster Junior Cup Preliminary Round

Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 12pm G Ward

Munster Junior Cup 1st Round

Kilmanahan United v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm P Keane

Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy

Vee Rovers v Tipperary Town, 3pm J Walsh

Clonmel Celtic v Glengoole United, 3pm J Teehan

Suirside v Old Bridge, 3pm M Coady

Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United, 12pm P Ivors

Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 3pm L Dudley

Bansha v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Hadnett, M Duffy, J Maguire

St Michael’s v St Nicholas, 12pm J Maguire

Moyglass United v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm M Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 1

Galbally United v St Michael’s, 12pm T Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3

Ballyneale v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Teehan

Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park, 3pm T Ryan

Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 12pm G Ward

Two Mile Borris v Killusty, 3pm N Coughlan