Tipperary soccer - Munster Junior Cup action this weekend
Focus on Munster Junior Cup in Tipperary this weekend.
After last weekend’s FAI Junior Cup action, the focus this weekend in Tipperary is on the Munsetr Junior Cup.
In first round action on Sunday, Clonmel Town travel to Bansha, Clonmel Celtic host Glengoole and St Michael’s welcome west Tipp neighbours St. Nicholas to Cooke Park.
Weekend Fixtures
Saturday 7th October
Munster Youth Cup 2nd Round
Mullinahone v Peake Villa, 2:30 P Keane
Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30 N Coughlan
Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park B v Cahir Park A, 2:30pm M Teehan
Moyglass United v Clerihan, 2:30pm M Jordan
Cashel Town v St Nicholas/Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Teehan
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Coady
Kilsheelan United v Mullinahone, 2:30pm B O Donoghue
Sunday 8th October
FAI U17 Cup
Villa (Wateford) v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Munster Junior Cup Preliminary Round
Cullen Lattin v Kilsheelan United, 12pm G Ward
Munster Junior Cup 1st Round
Kilmanahan United v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm P Keane
Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy
Vee Rovers v Tipperary Town, 3pm J Walsh
Clonmel Celtic v Glengoole United, 3pm J Teehan
Suirside v Old Bridge, 3pm M Coady
Wilderness Rovers v Slieveardagh United, 12pm P Ivors
Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 3pm L Dudley
Bansha v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Hadnett, M Duffy, J Maguire
St Michael’s v St Nicholas, 12pm J Maguire
Moyglass United v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm M Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 1
Galbally United v St Michael’s, 12pm T Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Ballyneale v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Teehan
Cullen Lattin v Cahir Park, 3pm T Ryan
Tipperary Town v Cashel Town, 12pm G Ward
Two Mile Borris v Killusty, 3pm N Coughlan
