Tipperary senior hurling final - Thurles Sarsfields complete four-in-a row

Thurles Sarsfields completed four in a row Tipperary senior hurling titles with an emphatic win over Borris-Ileigh at Semple Stadium.

The 1-24 to 0-11 scoreline doesn't flatter the champions who were dominant in all sectors.

After an even first half, when the town side led 0-11 t o 0-7, they went on to completely dominate the second period, outscoring Borris 1-13 to 0-4.

Aidan McCormack hit nine points for the winners in a wonderful display.

While the Sarsfields attack sparkled, the defence was also rock solid with the Maher brothers Paudie and Ronan in superb form.

Brendan Maher battled gamely as always for Borris-Ileigh but the team just failed to match the power and skill of Sarsfields.

The Thurles side have been warm favourites for some time to successful defend their crown but the next challenge is to win Munster and possibly All Ireland titles.

They are peerless at the moment in Tipperary but need silverware outside the county to copperfasten their reputation,