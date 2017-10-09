Clonmel Og power their way through to county intermediate final

Clonmel Óg cruised into the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship final with a straight forward 10-point win, 2-12 to 0-8,over Moycarkey-Borris in New Inn.

It was all too easy for the South champions, especially in the first-half as they outscored their opponents by 2-07 to 0-0.

Moycarkey simply couldn’t get to grips with the movement of the Clonmel forwards, in particular Conor Arrigan who was at times simply outstanding.

To be fair it wasn’t all one-way traffic. Moycarkey-Borris had 10 first-half wides, but trailing 1-5 to no score after just 10 minutes there was a desperation about their play, at times shooting from distance when perhaps a team-mate was better positioned.

Two Johnny Cagney frees and a point apiece by the Arrigan brothers had Clonmel Óg four points in front inside eight minutes, and when Aaron Arrigan raised the games first green flag a minute later there was already an inevitability about the final outcome.

Arrigan’s goal was beautifully crafted. Martin Boland’s kick out was won by Darragh Kearney who traded hand passes with Johnny Cagney. Free from his marker Kearney powered forward before slipping Arrigan through on goal. In space, the full-forward made no mistake, rifling to the roof of the net past Kirby.

Moycarkey responded with five attempts of their own but failed to hit the target with any of them. They were soon made to pay, when first Karl Kearney fired over to increase the lead to eight and again when Conor Arrigan released Graham Quinn who finished brilliantly to the net.

To rub further salt into the Moycarkey wounds, Conor Arrigan bagged another point which was quickly matched by his brother Aaron, just on half-time.

The second-half was to be kinder to Moycarkey. Rory Ryan got off the mark with two scores, one from play and one free, before two Anthony Healy frees provided a little respectability to the scoreboard. Conor Arrigan and Johnny Cagney replied to keep Moycarkey at bay although by now Healy and Ryan had found their range and both added further frees, two each, to bring the Moycarkey-Borris score to 0-8.

However, their efforts were never really going to trouble a Clonmel Óg side who by now had introduced a number of subs. Two more Cagney frees and another from Eoin Fallon ensured a safe and comfortable passage to the final where The Óg will face Kiladangan.

Clonmel Óg: Martin Boland, Darragh Kearney, Craig Hartnett, Colin O’Mahoney, Marc Ahearne, Noel Walsh, Kevin McGrath, John Cagney (0-5), Graham Quinn (1-0), John Bates, Karl Kearney (0-1), Gino Lonergan, Conor Arrigan (0-3), Aaron Arrigan (1-1), Christopher O’Gorman (0-1).

Subs: Eoin Fallon (0-1) for Christopher O’Gorman (40) Conor Morrissey for Gino Lonergan (47), Brian Bates for Noel Walsh (55), Jocky Landers for Karl Kearney (59), Craig Cairns O’Shea for Conor Arrigan (59).

Moycarkey-Borris: Dan Kirby, James Power, Kevin Moran, Tom Hayes, Chris McCullagh, David Morris, Niall Heffernan, Niall Sullivan, Paul Dempsey, Jack Hackett, Phil Kelly, Conor Hayes, Pat Molloy, Rory Ryan (0-5), Anthony Healy (0-3).

Subs: Ger Carey for Tom Hayes (43).