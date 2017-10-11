Tipperary GAA clubs urged to contribute to forum on next season's club championships

Tipperary GAA clubs are being given the chance to have a say on the format for the club championships next year.

A Club Championship Forum will take place on next Tuesday night Oct 17th in the Dome, Semple Stadium starting 7.30pm.

The County Board are inviting every Tipperary club to send 5 delegates which must include 2 adult players plus the Club Chairman, Secretary and Co Board delegate.

The format of the night will be as follows;

7.30pm-8.15pm: Presentations by Paudie O'Neill (The National Hurling Committee), Peter Twiss (Secretary Kerry Co Board), Tipperary CCC, and a Player's representative.

8.15pm-8.45pm: Workshops on topics related to Club Championships.

8.45pm-9.00pm: Feedback from Workshop Groups.

9.00pm-10.00pm: Open Discussion chaired by Tipperary Co. Co. CEO. Mr. Joe McGrath

10.00pm: Tea/Coffee/Refreshments

The purpose of this Forum is to ensure everyone is fully informed in advance of our November County Committee Meeting when the format of the 2018 championships will be decided.

Secretary Tim Floyd says - "Make sure your club has a say by being present on next Tuesday night 7.30pm in The Dome".