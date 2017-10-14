Tipperary All Ireland winners visit Cahir schoolgirls

Caption: Back: Shane Roynane, Laura Dillon, Rachel O’Donnell, Emma Buckley, Aisling McCarthy, Lauren Fitzpatrick and Alan O’Connor. Front: Mary Delaney, Nadine Egan, Sarah Grace Ginty, Anastazja Prazak, Tini Ton Nguyen.

Over the last 2 weeks the ladies of the All Ireland winning Tipperary Football team have visited the four corners of the county spreading happiness and pride wherever they go. Whether it’s a school, business or even a fan's house, it is great that they give their time to connect with people off the pitch and for young fans to meet their heroes. Last week some of the ladies paid a visit to Our Lady of Mercy Primary School where they were met with Tipp flags and cheers and posed with each class for photos. The children were delighted and the girls even signed jerseys afterwards.

The tour continues this Saturday, October 14, when the Tipperary Ladies Football Champions of 2017 will pay a visit to Morrison's Pharmacy in Cahir with the famous Mary Quinn Cup, from 2pm to 4pm. They will be signing jerseys and taking pictures and there will also be a draw for some lovely make up hampers on the day. So come along and meet the Tipperary Champions and enjoy the fun!