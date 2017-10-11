Cashel King Cormacs crowned West Tipperary Junior 'B' football champions

Cashel King Cormacs claimed the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football championship title when they cut loose in the second half to condemn Solohead to a second final defeat in a row.

Ross Bonnar added two second half goals while Dylan Fitzelle finished with 1-3 to help Cashel King Cormacs claim their second title in the grade following their maiden title in 2012.

Cashel King Cormacs played with the advantage of the breeze but it was Joseph O’Brien who opened the scoring for Solohead after just forty seconds with a lovely taken score.

Lee Burke eventually levelled for Cashel King Cormacs with another point from play.

Both sides had chances but the next score did not arrive for seven minutes when Eoin Riordan pointed from play and this was quickly followed with another point from Joseph O’Brien.

Cashel were struggling to find the target up to this but three points in three minutes from Robert Anglim, Michael Coleman and Lee Burke saw them take the lead for the first time.

Then following a Cashel kick out Solohead gained possession which resulted in James Dee raising the first green flag of the game and Solohead were now back in the ascendency.

The lead though was short lived when Dylan Fitzelle gained possession, ran towards goal, shooting on the run sending the ball to the top corner and giving Shane Leonard no chance.

Robert White and Eoin Riordan (free) swapped points just before the break as Cashel King Cormacs went in at the interval ahead by the minimum 1-5 to 1-4.

The Cashel team

Cashel set about their task early in the second half with their midfield and half forward line dominant.

Points from Robert Anglim (2), Dylan Fitzelle and Brian Davern saw them gain a five point cushion and gain a real foothold in the game.

Solohead’s cause wasn’t helped when they were reduced to fourteen men with fifteen minutes left on the clock.

The game was all but sealed a minute later when Brian Davern put Ross Bonner through on goal and he made no mistake finishing to the net.

Fitzelle added another point before Ross Bonner scored his second and Cashel’s third goal with just eight minutes left to play.

Points from Robert Anglim, Dylan Fitzelle and Lee Burke added gloss to the score line as Cashel now had complete control of the game.

Solohead to their credit did continue to attack but they struggled to get into good scoring positions. Kieran Duggan on his introduction did point and Solohead did manage a goal with the last attack. Kieran Ryan gaining possession before running towards goal rounding the defender to shoot which was excellently saved by Adam Skeffington before Declan Riordan fired the rebound to the net.

Following the game West Board Chairman John O’Shea presented the trophy to PJ Mooney. PJ Mooney then paid tribute to the late Denis Fitzgerald who passed away eighteen months ago, saying that any football trophy that came into the club in the last 25 years he was associated with.

Cashel King Cormacs: Adam Skeffington, John Paul Peters, Ciaran Quinn, John Gaffney, Brian Davern (0-1), PJ Mooney, Cormac Ryan, James Cummins, David Brennan, Lee Burke (0-3), Dylan Fitzelle (1-3), Robert Anglim (0-3), Michael Coleman (0-1), Robert White (0-2), Ross Bonnar (2-0)

Subs Used: Ciaran Davern, Michael Morrissey, Sean Ryan, Billy Minogue, Colin Brosnan

Solohead: Shane Leonard, Jerry Dee, Noel Kennedy, Joey Riordan, Kieran Ryan, Philip O’Doherty, Brendan Collins, Paul Ryan, James Dee (1-0), Colin Hanley, Eoin Riordan (0-2, (0-1f)), Christopher Ryan, Joseph O’Brien (0-2), Declan Riordan (1-0)

Subs Used: John Joe O’Brien, Patrick Russell, Kieran Duggan (0-1), Jason Sutton

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)