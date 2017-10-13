Tipp cyclists takes three wins in a row in Tour of Turkey

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett makes the hatt-rick in the Tour of Turkey!

The third stage at the Tour of Turkey was dominated with many attacks on the final kilometres. BORA – hansgrohe was able to stay in the first group and headed into the finale, where Sam Bennett flies to his third consecutive stage win in this year´s Tour of Turkey and will be again the man in turquoise on today´s (Friday’s) fourth stage.

Tour of Turkey leader Sam was more than happy after his third stage win. “When the group split, I had the support of 3 of the guys again. It was a technical finish but I came out of the final bend in the perfect position. Delighted with a third victory for the team, the sponsors and to reward the guys for their amazing work.”

Sam Bennett crossing the line to win stage three of the Tour of Turkey.

The stage covered 128,6km from Fethiye to Marmaris on a selective course with a second category climb and one intermediate sprint. BORA – hansgrohe started in this third stage with the leaders jersey and tried once again to defend it. Whilst, Gregor Mühlberger wanted to go for a good GC result in the upcoming hilly stages.

Like Wednesday, an early breakaway of three riders distanced themselves clear from the main bunch and built an advantage of more than five minutes.

The Peloton took it easy and granted the breakaway. With 41km remaining the trio still had an advantage of more than two minutes.

30km before the finish, the peloton, with BORA – hansgrohe in the front, increased the pace. The breakaway was still in front, with one-minute gap, but with 20km remaining the break was caught. An attack of one rider catered for excitement on the finale kilometres.

The whole BORA – hansgrohe team stayed together in the main bunch and tried to catch the soloist. 10km before the finish the race was back together and headed into the finale.

Shortly before the finish, the race had to pass a short climb but in the descent the peloton fell apart with BORA – hansgrohe in the first group.

The race headed into the city of Marmaris, Sam Bennett was in a good position and his BORA – hansgrohe teammates dominated the remaining bunch. Sam Bennett took the wheel of his teammates and rode to his third consecutive stage win.

With a smile on his face Enrico Poitschke said, “We had in our mind, that the final climb isn’t too steep and that we can try it again. Before the finale, we stayed in the peloton and started to increase the pace as the breakaway had 5 minutes. In the finale, we waited and made the finale move at the Flamme Rouge, the boys did again a great teamwork. The hattrick is just impressive. Today the guys deserve a glass of Terre di Ger prosecco. Tomorrow will be a summit finish, we will see how the stage will be.”

The race continues today and the final stage will be held on Sunday.