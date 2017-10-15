Clonmel Commercials beat Killenaule in County Senior Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials 2-9 Killenaule 0-8

Clonmel Commercials won their 17th County Senior Football Championship, and their second in three years, when they beat Killenaule in Sunday's final at Semple Stadium.

The red-hot favourites were pushed all the way by Killenaule in a final witnessed by an attendance of 2451.

The Clonmel team led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the midway stage and the advantage remained at three points seven minutes into the second half.

However two converted Kieran Bergin frees and a John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer point from play drew Killenaule level with ten minutes of normal time remaining, and the contest was delicately poised at 0-8 each.

However the game turned in the 53rd minute. First Commercials' Jason Lonergan was on target from a free when Ross Peters was fouled; and within a minute a short Killenaule kickout went astray and substitute Richie Gunne kept his composure to shoot to the net to open a four-points lead.

Commercials were never in any real danger of forfeiting their lead after that and the coup de grace was supplied by Jamie Peters in the first minute of injury time when he hooked a shot to the net for his team's second goal, following good approach work by Michael Quinlivan and Richie Gunne.

Killenaule were faster out of the blocks, as they opened a four points to no score lead by the 12th minute. But a more familiar Commercials team gradually emerged, as they got their slick passing game into gear.

The Clonmel side eventually found their rhythm, and they had restored parity by the 18th minute. A Jack Kennedy free gave them the lead for the first time in the 24th minute (0-5 to 0-4) and they were never led after that.

They passed the ball around and were patient in their attempts to prise openings, although they tended to over-elaborate at times against a Killenaule team whose more direct approach served them well.

All Star Michael Quinlivan, who scored four points from play, was an imposing presence for Commercials. Tipperary hurling star Seamus Kennedy also stamped his authority on the contest and they were also well served by outstanding midfielder Jack Kennedy, Jason Lonergan, Danny Madigan, Kevin Fahey, Kevin Harney and captain Donal Lynch.

Killenaule didn't deserve to lose by seven points and they will be cursing their luck after they shot themselves in the foot with the concession of that first Commercials goal.

Kieran Bergin and Paddy Codd worked hard for them all afternoon while Paidi Feehan, Tony Doyle and 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer were also prominent.

Commercials now play Dr. Crokes of Kerry in the Munster Club Football Championship in Clonmel on October 29th.

Clonmel Commercials - Michael O'Reilly, Jamie Peters (1-0), Liam Ryan, Donal Lynch (captain), Kevin Fahey, Danny Madigan, Kevin Harney, Seamus Kennedy, Jack Kennedy (0-1 free), Padraig Looram, Jason Lonergan (0-3, 2 frees), Richie Carroll, Ross Peters, Michael Quinlivan (0-4) and Eoin Fitzgerald (0-1).

Substitutes - Ian Fahey for Richie Carroll (half time), Richie Gunne (1-0) for Eoin Fitzgerald (45 minutes) and Ryan Lambe for Padraig Looram (58 minutes).

Killenaule - Matthew O'Donnell (0-1 '45), Stephen Browne, Jimmy Feehan, Gearoid O'Rourke, Killian O'Dwyer, Joe O'Dwyer, Liam Meagher, Kieran Bergin (0-3, 2 frees), Paddy Codd (0-1), John O'Dwyer (0-2), Tony Doyle (captain 0-1 free), Paidi Feehan, Michael Doyle, Declan Fanning and Eoin O'Connell.

Substitutes - Eoin Barry for Eoin O'Connell (37 minutes), Eddie O'Brien for Tony Doyle (45 minutes), Daniel Guinan for Declan Fanning (58 minutes) and Dean O'Connor for Killian O'Dwyer (58 minutes).

Referee - Derek O'Mahoney (Ardfinnan).