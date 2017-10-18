Loughmore-Castleiney honoured as Tipperary football Team of the Past

Members of the Loughmore-Castleiney teams that won the County senior football championships in 1987 and 1992 were honoured on Sunday at a number of events.

As the Jubilee Team for 2017, they were entertained at the Dome beside Semple Stadium, introduced to the crowd before the senior final and later that evening attended a function in the Templemore Arms Hotel where they received special presentations.

Behind the event were the County Board, The Nationalist and the Templemore Arms Hotels.

It was an enjoyable and nostalgic occasion for some of the great names in Loughmore-Castleiney history to meet up and remember their great triumphs in '87 and '92.

County Board vice-chairman John Devane congratulated the club on the wonderful achievement and all that they bring to Tipperary GAA.

It was a wonderful way to honour players of the past and he paid tribute to the organising committeee of Pat Carey, Seamus King and John Costigan, and to sponsors The Nationalist and Templemore Arms for planning the event.

The 1987 and 1992 Loughmore-Castleiney teams that won the county senior football titles pictured at Semple Stadium where they were honoured as the Team of the Past 2017.

Football Board chairman Joe Hannigan said it was a fitting way to honour such a great team that had brought two county titles to the famed club in the space of five years.

And the club continued to produce outstanding footballers as evidenced by last year's county final win, he added.

Organising committee member John Costigan described Loughmore-Castleiney as a club that set very high standards in both hurling and football. First with Clonakenny, and later with JK Brackens, he had experienced defeat at their hands on many occasions.

Nationalist editor Michael Heverin said that outstanding teams of 1987 and 1992 paved the way for today's success and the club will be forever grateful to the players for that.

The McGrath brothers - Pat, Frankie, Mick and Tom.

He said - "And I think the county will be as well because it is now quite apparent that Tipperary is a strong dual county, up there with the very best that compete successfully at national level.

"The minors success in 2012, captained of course by your own clubman Liam McGrath, coupled with the seniors reaching the All Ireland semi-final last year and being just one game away from having a double Tipperary represenation in the football and hurling finals, show just how strong football is.

"Players like you you, and the wonderful club you come from, have played a huge role in that development - because it didn't just happen but follows years of coaching, training, hard work and preparation, and you fully deserve the recognition you are receiving".

Club chairman Eugene Stapleton and player Tom McGrath spoke on behalf of the club.

Patricia and Pat Cullen enjoy the function.

Mr Stapleton thanked the organisers for honouring the players on the day. It was a very special occasion for them and one they would cherish, he said.

Mr McGrath said it was remarkable that both county finals that were being remembered were won after replays and that appeared to be a trend with the club as quite a number of hurling titles were won after replays as well.

"If we got to a replay we knew we were going to win", he quipped.

Tim, Patricia, Rose and Tom Connolly at the Templemore Arms Hotel function.

All the players honoured received a special certificate as well as a framed photograph taken earlier in the day in Semple Stadium.