Tipperary's John McGrath and James Barry in Irish Shinty squad to play Scotland

Eamonn Wynne

Eamonn Wynne

Tipperary hurler James Barry

Tipperary's James Barry is included in the Irish Shinty squad to play Scotland in Inverness on Saturday.

Tipperary hurlers John McGrath and James Barry have been named in the Irish Shinty squad that has been assembled by the GAA to take on Scotland in the annual international clash this Saturday.

The match will be played in Bught Park in Inverness.

Wexford’s Lee Chin and Cork’s Conor Lehane are also included.

The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary All-Ireland Minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.  

The 20-man panel draws players from twelve different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, who was one of the Lake County’s star performers in this year’s Championship.

The match will be preceded by an Under 21 international between the countries.

The Under 21 side is managed by Willie Cleary and Gavin Keary. Captained by Limerick’s Sean Finn, it includes Waterford senior stars Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran in its ranks.

Both matches will be shown live by TG4. The Under 21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.

The senior panel is 

1 Enda Rowland Laois 

2 James Barry Tipperary 

3 Chris Bonus Kildare 

4 Lee Chin Wexford 

5 Paul Coady Carlow 

6 Ben Conroy Laois 

7 Alan Cox Westmeath 

8 James Doyle Carlow 

9 Tommy Doyle (captain) Westmeath 

10 Alan Grant Derry 

11 Damien Healy Meath 

12 Ross King Laois 

13 Conor Lehane Cork

14 John McGrath Tipperary 

15 John McManus Down 

16 Mark Moloney Kildare 

17 Andy O'Brien Wicklow 

18 James O'Connor Kerry 

19 David Reidy Kildare 

20 Denis Stapleton Kildare 

The U-21 panel is 

 1 Stephen Murphy Kerry 

2 Shane Bennett Waterford 

3 Darragh Cartin Derry 

4 Shane Conway Kerry 

5 Patrick Curran Waterford 

6 Killian Doyle Westmeath 

7 Cathal Dunbar Wexford 

8 Aaron Dunphy Laois 

9 Sean Finn (captain) Limerick 

10 Kevin McDonald Carlow 

11 Christy Moorehouse Wicklow 

12 Ryan Mullaney Laois 

13 Chris Nolan Carlow 

14 Tomás O'Connor Kerry 

15 Eoin O'Hehir Kildare 

16 Conor Shaw Westmeath 

17 Jack Sheridan Kildare 

18 Ger Walsh Antrim 

19 Sean Whelan Carlow 

 