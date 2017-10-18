Tipperary's John McGrath and James Barry in Irish Shinty squad to play Scotland

Tipperary hurlers John McGrath and James Barry have been named in the Irish Shinty squad that has been assembled by the GAA to take on Scotland in the annual international clash this Saturday.

The match will be played in Bught Park in Inverness.

Wexford’s Lee Chin and Cork’s Conor Lehane are also included.

The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary All-Ireland Minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.

The 20-man panel draws players from twelve different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, who was one of the Lake County’s star performers in this year’s Championship.

The match will be preceded by an Under 21 international between the countries.

The Under 21 side is managed by Willie Cleary and Gavin Keary. Captained by Limerick’s Sean Finn, it includes Waterford senior stars Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran in its ranks.

Both matches will be shown live by TG4. The Under 21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.

The senior panel is

1 Enda Rowland Laois

2 James Barry Tipperary

3 Chris Bonus Kildare

4 Lee Chin Wexford

5 Paul Coady Carlow

6 Ben Conroy Laois

7 Alan Cox Westmeath

8 James Doyle Carlow

9 Tommy Doyle (captain) Westmeath

10 Alan Grant Derry

11 Damien Healy Meath

12 Ross King Laois

13 Conor Lehane Cork

14 John McGrath Tipperary

15 John McManus Down

16 Mark Moloney Kildare

17 Andy O'Brien Wicklow

18 James O'Connor Kerry

19 David Reidy Kildare

20 Denis Stapleton Kildare

The U-21 panel is

1 Stephen Murphy Kerry

2 Shane Bennett Waterford

3 Darragh Cartin Derry

4 Shane Conway Kerry

5 Patrick Curran Waterford

6 Killian Doyle Westmeath

7 Cathal Dunbar Wexford

8 Aaron Dunphy Laois

9 Sean Finn (captain) Limerick

10 Kevin McDonald Carlow

11 Christy Moorehouse Wicklow

12 Ryan Mullaney Laois

13 Chris Nolan Carlow

14 Tomás O'Connor Kerry

15 Eoin O'Hehir Kildare

16 Conor Shaw Westmeath

17 Jack Sheridan Kildare

18 Ger Walsh Antrim

19 Sean Whelan Carlow