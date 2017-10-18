Tipperary's John McGrath and James Barry in Irish Shinty squad to play Scotland
Tipperary's James Barry is included in the Irish Shinty squad to play Scotland in Inverness on Saturday.
Tipperary hurlers John McGrath and James Barry have been named in the Irish Shinty squad that has been assembled by the GAA to take on Scotland in the annual international clash this Saturday.
The match will be played in Bught Park in Inverness.
Wexford’s Lee Chin and Cork’s Conor Lehane are also included.
The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary All-Ireland Minor winning manager Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan.
The 20-man panel draws players from twelve different counties and is captained by Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, who was one of the Lake County’s star performers in this year’s Championship.
The match will be preceded by an Under 21 international between the countries.
The Under 21 side is managed by Willie Cleary and Gavin Keary. Captained by Limerick’s Sean Finn, it includes Waterford senior stars Shane Bennett and Patrick Curran in its ranks.
Both matches will be shown live by TG4. The Under 21 game throws in at 11.50am, with the senior match at 2pm.
The senior panel is
1 Enda Rowland Laois
2 James Barry Tipperary
3 Chris Bonus Kildare
4 Lee Chin Wexford
5 Paul Coady Carlow
6 Ben Conroy Laois
7 Alan Cox Westmeath
8 James Doyle Carlow
9 Tommy Doyle (captain) Westmeath
10 Alan Grant Derry
11 Damien Healy Meath
12 Ross King Laois
13 Conor Lehane Cork
14 John McGrath Tipperary
15 John McManus Down
16 Mark Moloney Kildare
17 Andy O'Brien Wicklow
18 James O'Connor Kerry
19 David Reidy Kildare
20 Denis Stapleton Kildare
The U-21 panel is
1 Stephen Murphy Kerry
2 Shane Bennett Waterford
3 Darragh Cartin Derry
4 Shane Conway Kerry
5 Patrick Curran Waterford
6 Killian Doyle Westmeath
7 Cathal Dunbar Wexford
8 Aaron Dunphy Laois
9 Sean Finn (captain) Limerick
10 Kevin McDonald Carlow
11 Christy Moorehouse Wicklow
12 Ryan Mullaney Laois
13 Chris Nolan Carlow
14 Tomás O'Connor Kerry
15 Eoin O'Hehir Kildare
16 Conor Shaw Westmeath
17 Jack Sheridan Kildare
18 Ger Walsh Antrim
19 Sean Whelan Carlow
