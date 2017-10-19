Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever says team must start better against Dr. Crokes

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever says that his team cannot afford to give Dr. Crokes a four-points lead when they play the All-Ireland champions in the Munster Club Championship quarter-final in Clonmel on Sunday week, October 29th.

Commercials started Sunday's County Senior Football Championship Final in Thurles very slowly, and were 0-4 to no score behind after 12 minutes, but recovered to grind out a 2-9 to 0-8 victory to claim the club's 17th title.

"In the first 15 minutes we didn't come out of the dressing room, and it's not the first day we haven't come out of the dressing room, we didn't in the semi final against Loughmore either and we have to work on that".

He agreed that his team were worthy winners, although he felt the scoreline flattered them.

"I've said in the Killenaule dressing room that I would have been disappointed if I was in that dressing room with how it finished.

"A couple of simple mistakes, really, at the end of the day, errors turned the game.When we went to 8 points all the game was in the melting pot, halfway through the second half.

"In fairness to Killenaule they looked the more experienced, seasoned team in the first half.

"On the plus side our defence stood up well, we conceded eight points overall in the game, didn't look like conceding goals.

"In saying that our finishing was poor, we left a lot of chances behind us but look, we're a young enough team. I know everyone thinks we're an experienced side, probably are, but we're still very young. And I do think that today will bring us on as much as the last day, and we look forward now to a match in the Munster Club Championship".

While the focus will now switch to the provincial championship, he said the "starting point at the start of the year is to win the county, it always is. I think last year only two county champions retained their titles, that's two teams out of 32. It's not an easy thing to do and in this county it's not an easy thing to do.

"Killenaule's record for the year has shown that they were beaten only once, by a point, up to now. I'm not a betting man but I think the odds seemed to be crazy about what would happen here today (his side were 10/3-on favourites, Killenaule were 10/3).

"To be quite honest I'm happy and probably proud of the last 15 minutes when the game was in the melting pot, that we again showed how to finish out”.

He said that Michael Ryan, the St. Mary's hurling manager, said he didn't know what he was doing with the players but he had two hurlers (Richie Gunne and Jamie Peters) scoring soccer goals!

"I don't know when either of them scored a goal before..

"To get St. Mary's and Commercials, two separate teams, not the one club and not the one management, over the line in two county championships in this county is fair going,

"With DJ O'Dwyer, strength and conditioning and physical trainer, those lads have stood the test of time and will for the rest of the time, I'm sure, so there's great work done.

"The co-operation between both clubs has been magnificent and both deserve great credit for getting there".

The Commercials boss also hoped Killenaule were here to stay as a football force.

"It's great to see another South team coming to the fore and they have a couple of fellows there who are experienced, and they have a couple of very good young players coming through".