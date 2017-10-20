Clonmel SuperValu support local GAA clubs with free footballs

As part of the #BehindTheBall campaign this year, Stuart and Debbie Martin of SuperValu Poppyfields Clonmel have reinforced their unwavering support and commitment to local communities around Clonmel.

They are doing this by introducing a new campaign that will help inspire the future local stars of the GAA and encourage more people to volunteer for their local GAA club.

Young players delighted with their new footballs.

As part of this campaign last week footballs were presented to kids representing six local clubs.

The balls went to Clonmel Commercials, Clonmel Og, Kilsheelan, Ardfinnan, Clerihan and Moyle Rovers

Handing over footballs to stars of the future.

This is an ambitious initiative designed to get children as young as six playing football and exercising more regularly.

Delighted with their new footballs from SuperValu.

With childhood obesity on the rise these initiatives are extremely welcome, encouraging all our children to stay fit and healthy and laying down great habits for the future.

Never too young to start playing football.