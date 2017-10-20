St. Mary's Clonmel will make debut appearance in Munster Club Hurling Championship

St. Mary's Clonmel will make their first foray into the Munster Club Hurling Championship on Sunday when they take on Kanturk in the Intermediate quarter-final at 1pm in Mallow.

The game was originally scheduled for Paric Ui Chaoimh, as the curtain-raiser to the Cork Senior Hurling Championship Final between Blackrock and Imokilly.

However the replayed Cork Senior Football Championship Final between Nemo Rangers and St. Finbarr's will now be part of the bill at the Cork city venue on Sunday, along with the hurling final.

St. Mary's will be seeking to maintain the momentum that has swept them to the South and County titles this season.

In Golden a fortnight ago they bridged a 42-year gap since their previous county final success in the adult grade when they beat Gortnahoe/Glengoole by 2-19 to 0-11.

The victory also confirmed their return to the senior ranks after they were relegated in 2002.

It was a highly impressive performance in which leading roles were played by county star Seamus Kennedy; goalkeeper and captain Shane O'Neill; the stylish Ross Peters and his brother Jamie Peters, who scored three points from play from midfield.

Joe Gunne, Liam Ryan and Sammy Ryan played strong supporting roles as did Richie Gunne, who scored a crucial goal for Clonmel Commercials last Sunday when they beat Killenaule in the County Senior Football Championship Final.

The display was also enhanced by the contributions of Dean Walsh, Jason Lonergan and Seamus Kennedy's younger brother Sean, who scored five points, including four frees.

Six of the St. Mary's team that played against Gortnahoe/Glengoole also saw action for Commercials in last weekend's County Final at Semple Stadium - Liam Ryan, Ross Peters, Richie Gunne, Jamie Peters, Jason Lonergan and Seamus Kennedy.

St. Mary's had great support at the county final and they'll be hoping that another large contingent will follow them to north Cork on Sunday.

Kanturk will provide stern opposition. They were promoted to the senior grade for the first time when they beat Mallow in the most dramatic of circumstances in the Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final at Pairc Ui Rinn earlier this month.

The scores were level entering injury time when Kanturk’s Martin Riordan was judged to have been fouled in the Mallow square after great work from Aidan Walsh and Lorcán McLoughlin.

Anthony Nash​,​ ​t​he Cork ​goal​keeper​,​ went for goal ​from the penalty, ​only for Mallow’s Aidan Long to make a stunning save, tipping the ball onto the post. ​However ​the ball then somehow found its way to the outstanding Lorcán McLoughlin,​ Nash's Cork team mate,​ who put Kanturk into the lead.

From the puck out Ryan Walsh stretched the lead to an unassailable two points​ and Kanturk held out for a historic 0-17 to 1-12 win.​

Waterford referee Tomás Walsh will be in charge on Sunday.