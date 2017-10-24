Cashel Girls Solid As the Rock!

Congratulations to Cashel World Taekwondo Association students Maia O’Sullivan and sisters Amy, Leanne and Rachel Stockil after their recent success at the England open Taekwondo championship in Manchester.

Among the awards were two gold, one sliver, two bronze, and two special recongnition awards for Poomsae (Taekwondo Patterns) and sparring.

Pictured above: Instructor Derek Joy, Rachel Stockil, Maia O'Sullivan, Amy Stockil, Leanne Stockil, Instructor Greville Stockil.