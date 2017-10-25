Tipperary girls help Munster win first interprovincial rugby title

Above - Five players who represented Fethard and District RFC on the Munster U-18 Girls Rugby team that won the Interprovincial series with wins over Leinster, Connacht and Ulster. They are Jennifer Fogarty (Cashel Community School), from Kilfeacle; Dorothy Wall (Presentation Secondary School Thurles), from Fethard; Kate Gayson-Molloy (Cashel Community School), from Cashel; Sarah Garrett (Loreto Secondary School Clonmel), from Clonmel; and Claire Bennett (Rockwell College), from Cashel.

The Munster U-18 Girls Rugby team claimed their first Interprovincial title with a 23-12 victory over Ulster at Barnhall RFC.

In their other games they beat Leinster by 17-14 and Connacht by 25-5.

The team included several players from Tipperary - Jennifer Fogarty from Kilfeacle; Dorothy Wall from Fethard; Kate Gayson-Molloy and Claire Bennett, both from Cashel; and Sarah Garrett from Clonmel, all represented the Fethard and District club.

Caoimhe Wall (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick), Annie Laffan (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick), Katelyn Fleming (Cashel Community School) and Maggie Boylan (St. Declan's Community College, Kilmacthomas) represented the Carrick club.

In the final game the Ulster girls got off to a positive start, claiming an unconverted try in the first 10 minutes.

Ulster led 6-3 at half-time, Ciara Clancy replying with a penalty for Munster.

Munster made a strong start to the second half and their pressure was rewarded when Rebecca Hayes touched down under the posts. Clancy added the extras, giving Munster the lead for the first time at 10-5.

Munster continued to build and Muirne Wall scored a superb try.

Another converted penalty from Clancy and a second try from Hayes sealed a comprehensive victory for the Munster girls.

Below- Four players from Carrick-on-Suir Rugby Club were on the Munster Girls U-18 team that won their first Interprovincial title recently. They are Caoimhe Wall (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick), Annie Laffan (Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Carrick), Katelyn Fleming (Cashel Community School) and Maggie Boylan (St. Declan's Community College, Kilmacthomas).