Cahir well beaten by strong Ballymacarbry team in Munster Ladies Football Final

Ballymacarbry 5-20

Cahir 2-10

Cahir were defeated by Waterford’s Ballymacarbry in the Munster Ladies Football Senior B Club Championship Final.

Due to the adverse weather conditions there was a time and venue change to the scheduled fixture and the teams travelled to the all-weather pitch in the University of Limerick to play the game.

Despite their best efforts Cahir were beaten by a much stronger Ballymacarbry side.

Goals in the second and seventh minutes by Sinead Ryan, followed by another from Michelle Ryan in the 14th minute, gave Cahir a huge task and unfortunately the five points they scored in the first half didn’t do enough to reduce the half time scoreline, which read Ballymacarbry 3-10 Cahir 0-5.

In the second half Cahir took on Ballymacarbry with a more determined approach and scored two goals from Ann Marie O’Gorman and Orla McEniry, as well as five points.

However Ballymacarbry kept the edge, adding a further two goals and ten points to run out comfortable winners.

Sinead Ryan was presented with the Player of the Match trophy by Dave Daly and captain Louise Ryan accepted the cup from Munster President Anthony O Brien on behalf of the team.

Ballymacarbry will take on Mourneabbey in the Senior Munster A final this Friday, 27th October at 8pm in the main pitch of Carriganore - the WIT sports arena in Waterford city.

Cahir - Niamh Murphy; Orla Casey, Aoife Casey, Iris Kaisser; Carol Casey, Emma Buckley, Lorna McEniry; Rachel O'Donnell, Aisling McCarthy (0-4); Christina Delaney, Aishling Moloney (0-3), Eileen Flannery; Annmarie O'Gorman (1-2), Orla McEniry (1-0), Roisin Howard (0-1).

Cahir panel - Dervla Buckley, Clare Hickey, Kirsty Downey, Aoife O'Donnell, Shauna O'Donnell, Emma Walsh, Lauren Fitzgerald, Alannah Donaghy, Rosanna Kiely, Cliona Sheedy, Lauren Noonan, Aoife Cashman, Aine Grace, Fiona McEniry.