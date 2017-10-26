Clonmel Racecourse prepares for very busy schedule

The National Hunt Racing season is getting into full swing and there is nowhere better to enjoy the action than at Powerstown Park racecourse in Clonmel.

The venue will host three meetings between now and the end of the year with the highlight, Clonmel Oil Steeplechase Day taking place on Thursday 16th November, with the first race at 12.50pm.

Before then there will be racing next Thursday, November 2nd, when the first race will also be at 12.50pm.

This coincides with the school mid-term break and as children U-18 are admitted free it makes for an ideal family day out.

Racing at Clonmel for 2017 concludes on Thursday 7th December (with the first race 12.30pm) with another exciting programme of races and a perfect time for that early Christmas party or get-together.

Clonmel Races have just launched their new website www.clonmelraces.ie with details of race days and hospitality options.