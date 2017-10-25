Clonmel High School hurlers claim victory after close battle with the Abbey

High School Clonmel --------------------- 0.17

Abbey CBS.Tipperary ---------------------1.13

High School,Clonmel came out on top after an absorbing contest against the Abbey CBS,Tipperary Town this afternoon when a period of extra time was required to separate the teams after a real battle in New Inn.

All Ireland Champions in this senior schools hurling B grade two years, the Abbey looked odds on to win this first round clash whey they raced into a four point lead in the opening two minutes of the period of extra time played.

Abbey forward Adam McGrath looked to have decided the matter with his quickfire goal and a point in a blistering two minutes spell to give his team a big extra time lead but the High School dug deep and showed great character to claw their way back into the game..

McGrath took his goal well with a fiercely struck shot that beat Jack Downey on the High School goal and when he followed it up with a well taken point seconds later the Abbey were in a commanding position.

On a sticky surface it looked like the first goal would be decisive in a game with two evenly matched teams but the Abbey failed to build on the momentum of the goal and the High School gradually came back into the game.

Captain Joe Gunne set the tone with his determination and all over the field the High School raised their game .JoshRyan,Ben Owens,Darragh Bolger and Mark Stokes ,who scored two excellent points in the first half, drove on the team and the gap had been reduced to two points at half time of the extra time period.

It took a Sean Kennedy free two minutes into time added on at the end of extra time to secure the triumph for the High School.It was the St.Mary's man third point of the second period of extra time as tenacious defending by the High School prevented the Abbey from scoring in the second period of ten minutes added on.

Substitute Paudie O Loughlin put in a powerful display in that second period of extra time as did Ma nus McFadden in defence.

There was nothing between the teams in the opening hour.High School Clonmel were on top in the first half and held a two point lead at the break while the Abbey were the better team in the second half with Aidan Griffen scoring some crucial points and Niall Heffernan and Tony Byron putting in strong performances.

The best chance for a goal fell to Abbey substitute Frazer Allen as full time approached with the teams level but Brian Lacey managed to block the goal bound shot and the teams finished ten points apiece at full time.

An explosive start to the period of extra time by the Abbey put them in a good position but the High School level of graft all over the field was admirable and they showed great resilience to get back into the game and scrape over the line thanks to Sean Kennedys

free in time added on at the end of extra time.

Both teams deserve great credit for serving up such an exciting match given the atrocious condition of the pitch which did no favours to the talent lining out for both teams.

High School,Clonmel

Jack Downey,Conor Anderson,Josh Ryan,Manus McFadden,Matthew McGrath,Joe Gunne,Brian Lacey,Ben Owens,DarraghBolger,ConorDeeley,Mark Stokes,Luke Fogarty,TJ Quigley,Enda Dunphy,Sean Kennedy.

Scorers- Sean Kennedy 0.11,9f's Mark Stokes and Paudie O Loughlin 0.2each,Enda Dunphy and TJ Quigley 0.1 each.

Subs

Jason Madigan for Matthew McGrath,Paudie o Loughlin for ConorAnderson,Sean Hackett for Enda Dunphy,Billy O Connor for TJ Quigley

Abbey CBS,Tipperary

Chris Ryan,Danny Cunningham,Brian Barlow,Conor Leahy,Ger O Dwyer,Niall Heffernan,Eoin McCormack,Tony Byron,Jonathan Ryan,Jack Downey,Aidan Griffin,Matthew Moroney,AdamMcGrath,Jack Lowry,Arron Ryan.

Scorers-

Aiden Griffen 0.6,f's, Adam McGrath 1.4,Frazer Allen,Eoin McCormack and Jack Downey all 0.1

Subs

Frazer Allen for ArronRyan