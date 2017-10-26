Tipp's Conor Sweeney on Irish panel for International Rules series against Australia

Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney has been named on the Irish panel that will travel to Adelaide and Perth early next month to face Australia in the International Rules series.

Irish manager Joe Kernan has confirmed that Mayo's Aidan O'Shea will captain the team, with Conor McManus of Monaghan serving as vice-captain.

Conor Sweeney has been one of Tipperary’s most consistent players in recent seasons and played a key role in the team’s great run to the All-Senior Football Championship semi-final in 2016, following victories over Cork, Derry and Galway.

The Ballyporeen clubman was one of five players from the county nominated for All Star awards that year along with Peter Acheson, Evan Comerford, Robbie Kiely and award winner Michael Quinlivan.

Following the loss of Paul Kerrigan and Conor McKenna, to club commitments and injury respectively, the Irish management have selected 21 players, with two more to be confirmed in the coming days after more training sessions.

In all 14 counties are represented in the 21-strong panel, with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three.

Both International Rules Tests will be shown live on RTÉ television, with highlights broadcast in the evening.

The first game will take place on Sunday, 12th November at the Adelaide Oval at 5am Irish time.

The deciding match will take place the following Saturday night at the Domain Stadium in Perth, in what will be the final game held in that venue. That game begins at 8.45am Irish time.

Ireland are the holders of the Cormac McAnallen Cup after a four-point win in 2015.