World darts champion to play exhibition in Clonmel for Pieta House

Top darts player Raymond van Barneveld is staging an exhibition at the Clonmel Park Hotel tonight, Thursday, in aid of Pieta House.

Nicknamed Barney, Dutch man van Barneveld is the five-times world champion and his popularity has ensured that he is also referred to as "the people's champion".

Local players from Clonmel and the county will have the opportunity to meet and greet Barney and try their skills when they play the five-times world champion, all in aid of a good cause.

Pieta House provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm.

All those who take on the Dutchman will have their own walk-on songs and the event will have all the razzmatazz of the major televised darts events.