New faces included in Tipperary's pre-season hurling panel

Several new faces are included in Tipperary’s 2018 pre-season senior hurling training panel.

They include Killenaule’s Paidi Feehan, Paul Maher of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Billy McCarthy of Thurles Sarsfields.

The panel assembled by manager Michael Ryan and his selectors is -

Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

Michael Breen - Ballina

Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

Justin Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs

Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

Seamus Callanan - Drom/Inch

Sean Curran - Mullinahone

Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

Jason Forde - Silvermines

Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

Barry Heffernan - Éire Óg Nenagh

Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary’s Clonmel

Conor Kenny - Borris-Ileigh

Brendan Maher - Borrisoleigh

Donagh Maher - Burgess

Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields (captain)

Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Paul Maher - Moyne-Templetuohy

Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

Billy McCarthy -Thurles Sarsfields

Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

Seanie Nally - Holycross-Ballycahill

Sean O’Brien - Newport

Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule

John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

Daire Quinn - Éire Óg Nenagh

Mark Russell - Lattin-Cullen

Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

David Sweeney - Kiladangan