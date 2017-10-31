New faces included in Tipperary's pre-season hurling panel
Killenaule's Paidi Feehan has been called into the Tipperary senior hurlers' pre-season training panel.
Several new faces are included in Tipperary’s 2018 pre-season senior hurling training panel.
They include Killenaule’s Paidi Feehan, Paul Maher of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Billy McCarthy of Thurles Sarsfields.
The panel assembled by manager Michael Ryan and his selectors is -
Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
Michael Breen - Ballina
Ger Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Justin Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields
Seamus Callanan - Drom/Inch
Sean Curran - Mullinahone
Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
Jason Forde - Silvermines
Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy
Barry Heffernan - Éire Óg Nenagh
Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary’s Clonmel
Conor Kenny - Borris-Ileigh
Brendan Maher - Borrisoleigh
Donagh Maher - Burgess
Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields (captain)
Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Paul Maher - Moyne-Templetuohy
Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
Billy McCarthy -Thurles Sarsfields
Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
Seanie Nally - Holycross-Ballycahill
Sean O’Brien - Newport
Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule
John O'Dwyer - Killenaule
Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs
Daire Quinn - Éire Óg Nenagh
Mark Russell - Lattin-Cullen
Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
David Sweeney - Kiladangan
