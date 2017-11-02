Padraic Maher wins Tipperary's only All Star hurling award

Padraic Maher is Tipperary’s sole representative on this year’s All Stars hurling team.

The Tipperary captain has won his fifth award, which leaves him one behind Premier County legends Nicky English and Eoin Kelly, who each won six All-Stars.

As expected, All-Ireland champions Galway have taken the lion’s share of the awards.

The GAA/GPA’s PwC All-Stars were selected at Croke Park on Wednesday, where the Tribesmen were awarded seven places on this year’s selection – their highest representation since they won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1988.

The team is broken down between Galway (7), Waterford (5), Cork (2) and Tipperary (1).

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe is one of six first-time winners.

Midfield is notable in that Jamie Barron (Waterford) and David Burke (Galway) are selected for the second consecutive season.

In attack Galway’s Joe Canning has been selected at centre-forward, picking up his fourth All-Star in the process.

Another player collecting his fourth All-Star is Déise wing forward Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh. However this is his first award in the attack, having been chosen at midfield in 2007 and centre back in 2009 and 2010.

No Kilkenny player is included in the team, which means that for only the second time in Brian Cody's tenure (almost twenty years) that Kilkenny have failed to pick up a single award - the first time was in 2013.

The newly-crowned All Stars will receive their awards at a gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening, and will be shown live on RTE 1 television from 7pm.

The announcement of the 2017 PwC All-Star Football team will be made live on Friday night, as will the announcement of the Footballer and Hurler of the Year, and the Young Footballer and Hurler of the Year. These awards are voted on exclusively by the inter-county players.

The full team is

GOALKEEPER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – First-time All-Star

DEFENDERS

2. Padraic Mannion (Galway) – First-time All-Star

3. Daithí Burke (Galway) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2015 and 16

4. Noel Connors (Waterford) – Third-time winner. Previously won in 2010 and 2015

5. Padraic Maher (Tipperary) – Five-time winner. Previously won in 2009, ‘11/’14/’16

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

7. Mark Coleman (Cork) – First time All-Star

MIDFIELDERS

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2016

9. David Burke (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012/’15/’16

FORWARDS

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2012

11. Joe Canning (Galway) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2008/’09/’12

12. Michael Walsh (Waterford) – Four-time All-Star. Previously won in 2007/’09/’10

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) – First-time All-Star

14. Conor Cooney (Galway) – First-time All-Star

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork) – Two-time All-Star. Previously won in 2013