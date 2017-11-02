Great performance by Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin in United States cross country event

The SEC Cross Country Championships took place at the University of Georgia in the United States recently.

The Men’s 8k race was very competitive.

Here Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin, in his final cross-country season for Ole Miss University of Mississippi, ran very well when finishing eighth in 24 minutes 2 seconds and he led home the Ole Miss team to finish a very good third in the team event, beaten by just one point for the second qualifying spot for the NCAA Cross Country Championships in late November.

The Ole Miss team have one more opportunity to qualify for the NCAA South Regional meet in Alabama, on this Friday, November 10.

For the Men’s team, this was the fourth consecutive year that they have finished third or better after finishing second in 2014, third in 2015 and runner-up again in 2016 – the best-such streak since Ole Miss started running men’s cross country in the SEC in 1967.

This is the third All-SEC honour for Sean during his illustrious career.