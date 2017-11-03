Two Tipp Ladies Footballers nominated for Player of the Year Award

Two Tipperary players have been nominated for the Ladies Football Intermediate TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award.

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy, who was also the Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final, and Aishling Moloney have been nominated for this prestigious accolade.

This has been an amazing year for the two players, who were also part of the Cahir side that captured the Tipperary county senior Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) football title.

Tyrone captain Neamh Woods is the third player nominated.

The overall winner will be announced at the 2017 TG4 All-Star awards to be held in the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 25th.

The nominations cap an incredible year for the Tipperary Ladies team, which went unbeaten all season while securing the Division Three league title and the All-Ireland intermediate crown.