Cahir team's Marathon Run in Dublin City!

Cahir made it's mark on the Dublin City Marathon, last weekend.

On Sunday, 29th October a total of 31 ABP Food Group employees from across Ireland and Northern Ireland took place in the Dublin City Marathon - including a six man team from it's Cahir plant.

As part of, and to promote the company’s health and wellbeing programme the marathon challenge was initiated to raise money for local charitable causes.

Engineering Manager Alex Mühlwald from ABP Cahir ran his 10th marathon this year, while Tony Curran from ABP Development has 21 marathons behind him.

The Cahir ABP marathon team also included Billy O’Mahoney, Gavril Cordumeamu, Kevin Butler, Valeriu Turcan and John McLoughlin.

The Cahir crew benefited from the experience of international marathon runner – and former ABP Cahir colleague – Sergiu Ciobanu, who provided support and advice to the runners in the lead up to the event.

The fastest ABP runner was David Griffin from ABP Newry who finished in an impressive 2 hours, 55 minutes, 29 seconds.