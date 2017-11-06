Tipperary GAA to honour 'senior' stalwarts for lifetime of service

The 15th Laochra Gael Awards will be presented by the Tipperary county board to twenty-six recipients in the Dome, Semple Stadium, on Sunday, November 26 at 4.30 pm.

The awards, which resulted from an initiative by the late John Moloney, honour annually persons over 70 years of age, who have given significant service to the G.A.A. in whatever capacity, player, official groundsman, jersey carrier, tea maker, referee, umpire, etc.

The importance of the awards has been recognised by the decision of G.A.A. President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, to attend as guest of honour and present the awards to this year’s recipients.

The people who will be honoured this year come from right across the county and have given years of service to the G.A.A. in many different capacities.

The list is as follows:

Larry Bowes (Aherlow)

Lua Carey (Knock)

Tim Carey (Aherlow)

Dan Costigan (Clonakenny)

Jim Costigan (Killenaule)

Pat Costiigan (Moyne-Templetuohy & NY)

Jimmy Coppinger (Dúrlas Óg)

Bill Corcoran (J. K. Brackens)

Gus Fitzgerald (Fethard)

Tommy Fitzgerald (Solohead)

Len Gaynor (Kilruane-MacDonaghs)

Helen Hawe (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

Phil Lowry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Gerry Maher (Moneygall)

Denis Manton (Rosegreen)

P. J. McGrath (Eire Óg)

Tom Milne (Lorrha & London)

Andrew Moloney (Rockwell Rovers)

Frank O’Brien (Fr. Sheehy’s)

Michael O’Brien (Silvermines)

Denis O’Donoghue (Clonmel Commercials/Marlfield)

Lil O’Grady (Newport)

James O’Leary (Templederry Kenyons)

Tomas O’Leary (Ballybacon-Grange)

Dinny Ryan (Sean Treacys)

Mike Sullivan (Aherlow)

The presentation ceremony is a very special occasion for these people when they will receive fitting recognition for their years of service to the G.A.A.

The occasion will be one of celebration as well and the organising committee will have plenty of entertainment during the afternoon to please not only the distinguished group of recipients but their family members and friends as well.

The main contributor to the entertainment will be P. J. Murrihy, the popular singer/songwriter from Mullagh in County Clare and he will be accompanied by a range of talent from participants who represented the county in Scór.