Clonmel swimmers qualify for national championships in Lisburn

The Regional SC Championships were held in the Gus Healy Pool, Douglas where Clonmel Swimming Club had eighteen swimmers qualify – a fantastic testament to the Club as each year the qualifying times are more difficult to achieve.

A sincere thank you to Niamh Whelan (coach) for all her excellent technical advice which resulted in excellent personal bests recorded by the swimmers.

Well done to Laura Killen who qualified for the open final in 100m Backcrawl and improved her placings in the final. Thank you to the parents who covered the officials roster and team manager roles. This ensures that the gala runs smoothly for the swimmers and the club greatly appreciates your time and dedication given to our swimmers.

Special congratulations to Brendan Cantwell, Sebastian Kaczynski, Laura Killen and Denis Moskslenko who achieved qualifying times for the Irish SC Championships in Lisburn on December 14th - 17th.

This is a prestigious competition and to qualify is a huge achievement as our swimmers will be competing against the top swimmers in Ireland which will include swimmers from the Irish High Performace team.

This is the first time that these swimmers will swim at this competition and the club is very proud of your achievements and wishes you every success at these Championships.

Best of luck to our swimmers competing at the Munster Development Meet Level 2 in Waterford on Sunday November 19th.