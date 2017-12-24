€86,500 grant for Cashel Handball Club

Funding of €86,500 for Cashel Handball Club in the latest round of Regional Sports Capital Grants has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

“This is great news for the Handball Club in Cashel. Earlier in the year I was shown the development plan for the Handball Club before their grant application was submitted. I was extremely impressed with the scale of scope of what they wanted to achieve. I was happy to be in a position to support and advocate on their behalf and I’m confident when the proposed development at the Handball Club is finished it will be in no doubt one of the best and finest handball facilities in Ireland,”Deputy Lowry said.