The Tipperary G.A.A. Yearbook is now available in the bookshops and usual outlets.

It includes the achievements of Rockwell Rovers Juvenile club, Senior club and some joint ventures with our near neighbour, Rosegreen.

One of the most read sections of the book is, "Friends We Lost", obituary notices of the many Gaels who passed away during the past year. All this, over 200 pages, for €10!