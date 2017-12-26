Cappawhite GAA Presentations

The presentation of medals to Cappawhite GAA’s Intermediate Hurlers, Junior Hurlers and Minor Footballers will take place in the Resource Centre, Cappawhite at 7pm on Saturday, December 30. All are welcome. On the night our Intermediate hurlers will receive their County League medals. Our Junior hurlers and Minor footballers will receive their West championship medals.

The Bord na nÓg medal presentation night will take place on January 20, 2018. Congratulations to everyone on their achievements in 2017 and we look forward to 2018.

Presentation

On Saturday, December 30, from 8pm a set of half-zip tops will be presented to our 2017 West championship winning Junior hurling team by Dave Ryan of Coughlans Bar, Main Street. Dave has very kindly sponsored this set of tops to mark the team's achievement. Music and refreshments on the night.