Tipperary's Tommy O'Donnell returns from injury to Munster team for Leinster clash

Cahir's Tommy O'Donnell returns from injury to take his place on the Munster team to meet Leinster in the PRO14 derby at Thomond Park today.

It's a big boost for Munster and a welcome return to action for the Loughloher man.

He had been called into the Ireland squad for the Autumn International but was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury.

He has been out of action since but now joins Peter O'Mahoney and CJ Stander in the back row against archrivals Leinster in the eagerly anticipated Christmas derby.

O'Donnell will hope to consolidate his place on t he Munster team again and hopefully come back into the reckoninig for the Irish squad for the Six Nations.