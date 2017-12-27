Hometown hero Sean Tobin smashes race record in Clonmel 4-miler

The MSD 4 Mile Road Race promoted by Clonmel Athletic Club took place around Clonmel on St Stephen’s Day in ideal running conditions, cold and dry.

With such conditions and a strong entry, we had all the ingredients for a great race and the many spectators weren’t disappointed.

Right from the start of the 460-strong entry the pace was fast with a group of seven athletes setting the pace and they included the club’s trio of William and Kevin Maunsell along with Sean Tobin with the Kilkenny City Harriers duo of Brian Maher and Eoin Everard, two previous winners, as well as West Watford AC Dermot Cummins and the recently National Novice Bronze medallist, Kevin Moore of Dundrum.

This group were still in close contact as they approached the 2-mile mark with Sean leading from Kevin, Brian, Eoin, William with Dermot and Kevin slightly adrift.

Then as the leaders approached Moangarriff Roundabout Sean had moved clear of Kevin with Brian Maher now in 3rd place. Sean kept the strong pace going over a terrain that he was well use to training on, in his juvenile days and he came home a very worthy ands popular winner in a fantastic time of 18 minutes 34 seconds, well inside the course record set in 2008 by Sandis Bralitis of West Waterford of 18 mins 54 secs.

Then we had Brian Maher edging ahead of Kevin Maunsell over the last 400m to finish 2nd in 18 mins 51 secs, also inside the old record with Kevin matching the old course record when finishing 3rd in 18 mins 54 secs. Then we had William Maunsell also running a brilliant race when finishing 4th in 18 mins 57 secs with Eoin Everard of Kilkenny City Harriers 5th in 18 mins 58 secs, fantastic running and the top five athletes breaking 19 minutes for the 4-mile course.

The master men awards were as follows: David Ryan Clonmel AC 1st over 40 in 21 mins 11 secs, Derek Walsh Carrick on Suir AC 2nd in 21 mins 58 secs, Johnny O’Sullivan Galtee Runners 1st over 45 in 23 mins 53 secs, Paudie O’Keeffe Clonmel AC 2nd in 24 mins 8 secs, Dermot Hayes Dundrum AC 1st over 50 in 21 mins 35 secs, Tom Blackburn Mooreabbey Milers 2nd in 23 mins 25 secs, Willie O’Donoghue Mooreabbey Milers 1st over 55 in 23 mins 33 secs, Michael Moore Dundrum AC 2nd in 25 min s31 secs, Billy Tyrrell Parnell AC 1st over 60 in 25 min s6 secs, Tom Quinn Clonmel AC 1st over 65 in 30 mins 39 secs, Myles McHugh Clonmel AC 1st over 70 in 35 mins 19 secs and Pierce Purcell Clonmel AC 1st over 75 in 57 mins 7 secs.

The first two Junior Men were Cian Kelly St Abban’s AC 1st in 20 mins 46 secs and Colm McCarthy Clonmel AC 2nd in 23 mins 8 sec.

Ladies record is beaten by 18 seconds

The Ladies race also attracted a strong entry and here Lizzie Lee of Leevale AC ran a brilliant race when finishing in 21 mins 32 secs and well inside the old record set by Siobhain O’Doherty of Borrisokane AC in 2013 of 21 mins 50 secs.

Then we had Siobhain herself also running very well when finishing 2nd in 22 mins 17 secs.

Then we had Sally Forristal of St Joseph’s finishing 3rd in 23 mins 57 secs with Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum running very well when finishing 4th woman in 24 mins 39 secs with Claire O’Brien of Douglas 5th in 24 mins 51 secs.

The master women award winners were as follows: Ailish Mansfield Clonmel AC 1st over 35 in 26 mins 33 secs, Rebecca Doocey Clonmel AC 2nd over 35 in 26 mins 55 secs, Mary Kelleher Cork 1st over 40 in 26 mins 38 secs, Suzanne Shine Clonmel AC 2nd over 40 in 26 mins 41 secs, Siobhain McHugh Clonmel AC 1st over 45 in 27 mins 44 secs, Nicola Maunsell Clonmel AC 2nd over 45 in 28 mins 38 secs, Anna Byrne Clonmel Tri Club 1st over 50 in29 mins 27 secs, Rose McKeown Clonmel 2nd over 50 in 32 mins 28 secs, Eileen Hynes Clonmel AC 1st over 55 in 32 mins 14 secs and Joan Fahey 1st over 65 in 57 mins 54 secs.

The 1st Junior woman was Courtney McGuire Clonmel AC in 27 mins 44 secs, Elaine Mai Gatland Clonmel Boxing Club 2nd Junior Woman in 30 mins 59 secs.