Own goal decides Munster Junior Cup tie as St. Michael's win at Clonmel Celtic

Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round

Clonmel Celtic 0 – 1 St Michael’s

The visitors, St. Michael’s, looked very comfortable throughout this game but were still only victors by a single goal against Clonmel Celtic at the By-Pass in Clonmel on Sunday last.

Seeking to put the defeat in the Munster League Champions Cup behind them, and pursue some of their other targets for the season, the Tipp Town side will be relieved to have ended 2017 with a victory which hopefully will get their season back on track immediately.

The home side started quicker and almost got in behind the Saints defence in the sixth minute before Seanie O[Hara’s attempt was knocked away for a corner kick. Minutes later a Jimmy Carr free kick cannoned back of the Celtic post and Conor McGrath’s follow up attempt also hit the upright before being cleared away.

Saints took control in the mid-section of the half with Carr a constant thorn in the home side[s defence. They eventually made the pressure count in the 35th minute when a Christopher Higgins cross into the Clonmel Celtic area was inadvertently turned into his own net by a home defender.

The Clonmel side had one good chance to bring the game level four minutes before the break, but Adrian Walsh did well to punch a Brian Waters effort away.

Saints Youth player Rodrigo Goncalves almost doubled his side[s lead two minutes into the second period but he was unable to get a foot to a David Slattery cross, as the visitors asserted their dominance into the second period. They had more chances go abegging from Paul Breen (pictured) and Colin Bargary, but ultimately were unable to add to their single goal, and this lack of firepower might prove problem for them further on this season if they do not improve in this area.

But on Sunday St Michael’s got away with just the one goal and they are now just one step away from the Open Draw of another Munster Cup competition.