Cahir ladies footballers honoured with mayoral reception following great year

Mayor Catherine Carey hosted a Mayoral Reception for Cahir Ladies Football Club in the Town Hall, Clonmel to recognise the Cahir Ladies’ achievements in 2017, including capturing the County Senior Championship.

The Mayor was joined at the top table by Team Manager Jim Halpin, Team Captain Aoife Casey, and Chairman of Cahir Ladies Football Club, Liam Shinnick.

She opened the night by welcoming everybody, and congratulating the team for their efforts.

Cllr. Andy Moloney also spoke and took a moment to remember the late Ted Lenihan; the Mourneabbey man who adopted the Cahir club and travelled the length and breadth of the country to support the Cahir Ladies.

He then went on the give a brief history of the club from the beginning up to the present day, and he wished the team all the best for 2018.

Cllr. Michael Anglim echoed the words of the previous speakers, commending the ladies for all their hard work, commitment, and dedication throughout 2017. Among the other speakers on the night, there were: Jim Halpin, Aoife Casey, and Liam Shinnick.

The night concluded with Mayor Catherine Carey presenting the club with a framed certificate to mark their achievements, and each player also received a certificate. One thing is for certain, 2018 is looking very bright for this team.