It's Tipperary Cup action this weekend with top soccer clashes across the county

The Tipperary Cup gets underway this weekend with First Round action on Sunday.

Clonmel Town travel to Tipperary Town B where they will expect to win while FAI Junior Cup contenders Clonmel Celtic and Galbally United meet at the Clonmel by-pass venue.

Also Sunday, St Michael’s are in Munster Junior Cup action against Donohill and District.

Saints, the two Clonmel clubs and Galbally will all hope to avoid injuries as they maintain their bid for FAI Junior Cup glory the following weekend.

Clonmel Town visit Tolka Rovers on Saturday week with three games on Sunday – Clonmel Celtic home to Newmarket Celtic; Galbally home to top Dublin side Usher Celtic; and Saints travelling to Ballinasloe.

Fixtures

Saturday, 6th Jan

TSDL Youth Division 1

Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J Corry

St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy

TSDL Division 2A

Cashel Town v St Nicholas/Cullen, 2:30pm G Ward

Burncourt/Vee v Cahir Park, 2:30pm T Ryan

TSDL Division 2B

Two Mile Borris v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J Teehan

Clerihan v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M Coady

Sunday, 7th Jan

Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round

St Michael’s v Donohill and District, 2pm M Duffy

Tipperary Cup 1st Round

Old Bridge v Cahir Park, 11am P Ivors

Killenaule Rovers v Cahir Park B, 2pm P Ivors

Two Mile Borris B v Glengoole United, 2pm M Teehan

Slieveardagh v Vee Rovers, 2pm J Teehan

Moyglass v Cullen/Lattin, 2pm G Ward

Rosegreen Rangers v Two Mile Borris A, 11am N Coughlan

Kilmanahan v Tipperary Town, 2pm M Jordan

Cullen/Lattin B v Wilderness Rovers, 2pm B O’Donoghue

St.Michaels B v Cashel Town, 11am J Corry

Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B, 11am P Keane

Suirside v Killusty, 11am M Jordan

Tipperary Town B v Clonmel Town, 2pm J Maguire

Burncourt Celtic v Ballyneale, 11am T Ryan

Kilsheelan United v St.Nicholas, 2pm M Coady

Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J Hadnett

Clonmel Celtic v Galbally United 2pm J Walsh