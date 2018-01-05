It's Tipperary Cup action this weekend with top soccer clashes across the county
Two big cup weekends upcoming for Tipperary clubs.
The Tipperary Cup gets underway this weekend with First Round action on Sunday.
Clonmel Town travel to Tipperary Town B where they will expect to win while FAI Junior Cup contenders Clonmel Celtic and Galbally United meet at the Clonmel by-pass venue.
Also Sunday, St Michael’s are in Munster Junior Cup action against Donohill and District.
Saints, the two Clonmel clubs and Galbally will all hope to avoid injuries as they maintain their bid for FAI Junior Cup glory the following weekend.
Clonmel Town visit Tolka Rovers on Saturday week with three games on Sunday – Clonmel Celtic home to Newmarket Celtic; Galbally home to top Dublin side Usher Celtic; and Saints travelling to Ballinasloe.
Fixtures
Saturday, 6th Jan
TSDL Youth Division 1
Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J Corry
St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Division 2A
Cashel Town v St Nicholas/Cullen, 2:30pm G Ward
Burncourt/Vee v Cahir Park, 2:30pm T Ryan
TSDL Division 2B
Two Mile Borris v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J Teehan
Clerihan v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M Coady
Sunday, 7th Jan
Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round
St Michael’s v Donohill and District, 2pm M Duffy
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Old Bridge v Cahir Park, 11am P Ivors
Killenaule Rovers v Cahir Park B, 2pm P Ivors
Two Mile Borris B v Glengoole United, 2pm M Teehan
Slieveardagh v Vee Rovers, 2pm J Teehan
Moyglass v Cullen/Lattin, 2pm G Ward
Rosegreen Rangers v Two Mile Borris A, 11am N Coughlan
Kilmanahan v Tipperary Town, 2pm M Jordan
Cullen/Lattin B v Wilderness Rovers, 2pm B O’Donoghue
St.Michaels B v Cashel Town, 11am J Corry
Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B, 11am P Keane
Suirside v Killusty, 11am M Jordan
Tipperary Town B v Clonmel Town, 2pm J Maguire
Burncourt Celtic v Ballyneale, 11am T Ryan
Kilsheelan United v St.Nicholas, 2pm M Coady
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J Hadnett
Clonmel Celtic v Galbally United 2pm J Walsh
