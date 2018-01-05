It's Tipperary Cup action this weekend with top soccer clashes across the county

Two big cup weekends upcoming for Tipperary clubs.

The Tipperary Cup gets underway this weekend with First Round action on Sunday.

Clonmel Town travel to Tipperary Town B where they will expect to win while FAI Junior Cup contenders Clonmel Celtic and Galbally United meet at the Clonmel by-pass venue.

Also Sunday, St Michael’s are in Munster Junior Cup action against Donohill and District.

Saints, the two Clonmel clubs and Galbally will all hope to avoid injuries as they maintain their bid for FAI Junior Cup glory the following weekend.

Clonmel Town visit Tolka Rovers on Saturday week with three games on Sunday – Clonmel Celtic home to Newmarket Celtic; Galbally home to top Dublin side Usher Celtic; and Saints travelling to Ballinasloe.

Fixtures

Saturday, 6th Jan

TSDL Youth Division 1 

Cahir Park v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm J Corry 

St Michael’s v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy 

TSDL Division 2A 

Cashel Town v St Nicholas/Cullen, 2:30pm G Ward 

Burncourt/Vee v Cahir Park, 2:30pm T Ryan 

TSDL Division 2B 

Two Mile Borris v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm J Teehan 

Clerihan v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M Coady 

Sunday, 7th Jan

Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round

St Michael’s v Donohill and District, 2pm M Duffy

 

Tipperary Cup 1st Round

Old Bridge v Cahir Park, 11am P Ivors

Killenaule Rovers v Cahir Park B, 2pm P Ivors 

Two Mile Borris B v Glengoole United, 2pm M Teehan 

Slieveardagh v Vee Rovers, 2pm J Teehan 

Moyglass v Cullen/Lattin, 2pm G Ward 

Rosegreen Rangers v Two Mile Borris A, 11am N Coughlan 

Kilmanahan v Tipperary Town, 2pm M Jordan 

Cullen/Lattin B v Wilderness Rovers, 2pm B O’Donoghue 

St.Michaels B v Cashel Town, 11am J Corry 

Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B, 11am P Keane 

Suirside v Killusty, 11am M Jordan 

Tipperary Town B v Clonmel Town, 2pm J Maguire 

Burncourt Celtic v Ballyneale, 11am T Ryan 

Kilsheelan United v St.Nicholas, 2pm M Coady 

Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2pm J Hadnett 

Clonmel Celtic v Galbally United 2pm J Walsh

 

 

 