Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers finally meet in South SFC final on Sunday

The long awaited South senior football championship final between Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers finally takes place on Sunday.

It is time for 1pm at Clonmel.

The county campaign is long over with Commercials crowned champions but there has been a significant delay in finishing the divisional competition.

In a recent league final, Moyle Rovers had a big win over their town opponents and will hope to build on that result.

However Commercials will have other ideas and despite the championship running into 2018, both sides will hope to finish the season with silverware.